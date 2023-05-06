Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'NO MORE CRUTCHES Day' - Rishabh Pant gets back to walking on his legs (WATCH)

    Rishabh Pant still has a long road to recovery following his horrific car accident last December. After nearly five months of walking with his crutches, he finally returns to walking on his feet. Watch the video here.

    First Published May 6, 2023, 1:06 PM IST

    Young Indian wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant made headlines last December after he was involved in a brutal car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway. While his vehicle caught fire, he made a narrow escape with some severe injuries. Since then, he has been on a long road to recovery and walking on crutches.

    However, on Friday, he shared a video of himself finally getting rid of the crutches and being able to walk on his leg. In the clip, he cheekily throws his walking stick to his supervisor and starts to walk on his leg before sharing a high-five with the man. He captioned the post, "Happy NO MORE CRUTCHES Day!"

    Consequently, fans commented positively on this update on Pant. At the same time, the users who remarked ranged from his Team India teammates Hardik Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel and Suryakumar Yadav. Also, one user commented, "All together now… 🎶 'We’ve got Pant…'"

    Although Pant is eventually back on his feet, he still has a long road to recovery as he is still far from being 100% fit to get back on the field, which could take about six more months. While he will be in the race against time to get healthy before the ICC World Cup to be held in India later this year, around October-November, there is no optimistic chance that he would make it, but he still has an outside chance.

