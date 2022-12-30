Rishabh Pant car accident: Cricketer's condition stable, Uttarakhand CM orders proper treatment arrangements

According to reports, Pant sustained injuries to his head, back, and feet, but is in stable condition. He was taken to a local hospital and is expected to be transferred to another hospital for further treatment.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday (December 30) ordered officials to ensure adequate arrangements for cricketer Rishabh Pant's medical treatment, who was injured in a car accident. The Chief Minister's Office said that CM Dhami has even asked to provide an air ambulance if needed. In a tweet, CM Dhami said, "The news has been received that Indian cricket player @RishabhPant17 has been injured in an unfortunate road accident. The state government has given instructions to ensure complete arrangements for their treatment. I pray to God for his speedy recovery."

Meanwhile, he remains under the observation of Orthopedics & plastic surgeons, and his condition is stable. At the same time, his detailed medical bulletin will be released later in the day once all his examinations have been completed, deciding the next course of action. Dr Ashish Yagnik is attending him.

Rishabh Pant was injured in a car accident on Friday while he was returning from Delhi. On the road near Hammadpur Jhal, near the Narsan boundary of Roorkee, his car was involved in an accident. The car collided with a road divider on the Delhi-Dehradun highway.

Meanwhile, the Indian cricketer was appointed as the brand ambassador of Uttarakhand by Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami earlier this year. While congratulating Pant, CM Dhami said that the way Rishabh Pant accomplished the goal with his determination and strong willpower in very normal circumstances would inspire everyone.

"Pant has made a mark in the world. He has brought laurels to the country and the state," CM Dhami said. The Chief Minister also said that honouring cricketer Rishabh Pant as Uttarakhand brand ambassador would inspire youth in the field of sports in the state.