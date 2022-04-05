Pant admits playing Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21 in Australia with an injury

Rishabh Pant led India to win during the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia. However, he recently revealed that he was playing it with an injury.

Young wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has become one of the most reliable players for Team India across formats. He helped India retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy during the 2020-21 tour of Australia. Meanwhile, he recently admitted that he had played the series with an injury while terming the phase as the lowest point of his career.

Pant faced heavy criticisms for his immature gameplay while he was dropped from the limited-overs leg of the tour. He also recalled the harsh blows he had received on his face while batting and some off the field. Nonetheless, it inspired him, determined to lead India to the win, as he emerged as India’s second-highest run-scorer in the series.

“I wasn’t talking to anyone, not even family or friends. I needed my own space. I just wanted to give my 200 per cent each day. I was telling myself there was no choice but to do it. I had to make India win,” Pant said to Indian woman cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues on the Dream Big Story.

Pant further acknowledged that he had to sit out of the first practice match due to a bad neck, while during the fourth Test, he suffered a bruised elbow, as the pain during then was unbearable. With the likes of pacers Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazelwood being in lethal form, he was unsure if he would be able to deliver, especially with the persisting pain. “There was nothing else for me to focus on but my game,” he concluded upon being asked how he handled the criticisms and cheers from fans.