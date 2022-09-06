Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Ravindra Jadeja undergoes successful surgery; to start his rehab soon (SEE PICTURES)

    Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out of the 2022 Asia Cup due to right knee trouble. He has undergone successful surgery on the same and is expecting to start his rehab soon. Check out his picture here.

    First Published Sep 6, 2022, 9:54 PM IST

    On Tuesday, injured Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja provided an update on his "successful" right knee surgery, saying that he would be starting his rehabilitation soon. The 33-year-old was ruled out of the ongoing Asia Cup with a "serious" knee injury.

    Taking to his Instagram page, she shared a picture from the hospital and captioned it, "The surgery was successful. I will start my rehab soon and try to get back to soon as I can. There are many people to thank for their support and involvement - BCCI, my teammates, support staff, physios, doctors and the fans. Thank you to everyone for your kind wishes."

    ALSO READ: ASIA CUP 2022 - AVESH KHAN RULED OUT OF TOURNAMENT REMAINDER WITH ILLNESS, DEEPAK CHAHAR COMES IN

    Jadeja played a crucial role in India's five-wicket victory over arch-rival Pakistan in the Asia Cup opener, besides playing India's game against Hong Kong before being ruled out of the Super 4 phase. A senior BCCI official termed his surgery a major one and had earlier ruled him out indefinitely.

    But, Indian head coach Rahul Dravid was non-committal on if Jadeja could be back for the ICC T20 World Cup in Australia from October. "I don't want to rule him out, make too many comments until I have a much clearer picture or better idea, especially when the World Cup is six-seven weeks away now," Dravid noted.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Sep 6, 2022, 9:55 PM IST
