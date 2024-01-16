Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

    Despite his busy schedule with the Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli made a special trip from Indore to Mumbai to personally receive the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

    Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 16, 2024, 5:34 PM IST

    Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli, along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday received an invitation to attend the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on the 22nd of January. The star-studded event is expected to draw in distinguished personalities from various fields, including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, as well as industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata. The Pran Pratishtha, a sacred ceremony consecrating the temple's idol, is set to witness the presence of around 7000 VIPs, including the honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

    Also read: Ram Mandir: 108-foot-long incense stick lit at Ayodhya amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram' (WATCH)

    Despite his busy schedule with the Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, Kohli made a special trip from Indore to Mumbai to personally receive the invitation for this auspicious event. Following this, he is expected to travel to Bangalore for the third match of the series, showcasing his commitment to both his professional and personal obligations.

    The inauguration of the Ram Mandir is anticipated to be a star-studded affair with the presence of cricketing icons, Bollywood celebrities, and prominent figures from the business world. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni have also been extended invitations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual significance of the event.

    The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a crucial aspect of consecrating a Hindu temple, involves the performance of holy hymns and mantras to welcome the deity into the temple. This sacred ritual will mark the official commencement of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, symbolizing the divine presence of Lord Ram in the newly constructed temple.

    Apart from cricketing and entertainment personalities, the event is set to be attended by notable industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata, film star Amitabh Bachchan, and other renowned personalities from various walks of life. The gathering of such high-profile individuals underscores the significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration as a momentous occasion in the country's cultural and religious landscape.

    Also read: Ram Mandir Trust confirms: Sculptor Arun Yogiraj's idol will adorn grand Ram temple in Ayodhya

    The choice of January 22 for the inauguration holds cultural importance, coinciding with Karma Dwadashi, a date dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that on this day, Lord Vishnu took the form of a turtle in one of his avatars. The alignment of the inauguration with this auspicious day adds a spiritual dimension to the event.

    The much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to be a historic and culturally significant event, with the presence of iconic personalities like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and others adding to the grandeur. As the nation eagerly awaits this momentous occasion, the spiritual and cultural significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration is bound to resonate across various sections of society.

    Last Updated Jan 16, 2024, 5:34 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH) snt

    When Virat Kohli, Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya danced at Eden Gardens; unseen video goes viral (WATCH)

    Cricket Injured Kane Williamson ruled out for the rest of T20I series against Pakistan osf

    Injured Kane Williamson ruled out for the rest of T20I series against Pakistan

    cricket Axar Patel's T20 brilliance sparks debate: Parthiv Patel favours him over Ravindra Jadeja osf

    Axar Patel's T20 brilliance sparks debate: Parthiv Patel favours him over Ravindra Jadeja

    Bengaluru: Namma metro extends service for India-Afghanistan T20 match on January 17 vkp

    Bengaluru: Namma metro extends service for India-Afghanistan T20 match on January 17

    Bolo Jai Shri Ram Danish Kaneria's eagerly awaits Ram Mandir inauguration; countdown post goes viral snt

    'Bolo Jai Shri Ram': Danish Kaneria eagerly awaits Ram Mandir inauguration; countdown post goes viral

    Recent Stories

    Another Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh 10th since revival project gcw

    Another Namibian Cheetah dies at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh, 10th since revival project

    Leaked Documents from Germany showcases West fearing a Vladimir Putin instigated World War 3 avv

    Leaked Documents from Germany showcases West fearing a Vladimir Putin instigated World War 3

    Chandipur to Bhitarkanika: 7 best kept secrets of Odisha ATG

    Chandipur to Bhitarkanika: 7 best kept secrets of Odisha

    Ram Mandir: 7 ways to receive Lord Ram's blessings on Pratistha Divas ATG

    Ram Mandir: 7 ways to receive Lord Ram's blessings on Pratistha Divas

    Visiting Ayodhya? Take holy dip in Sarayu River for THESE reasons anr

    Visiting Ayodhya? Take holy dip in Sarayu River for THESE reasons

    Recent Videos

    Mumbai Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people WATCH AJR

    Mumbai's Atal Setu: How India's longest sea bridge will benefit people (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH) vkp

    Karnataka: Lone Tusker roaming near Himavad Gopalaswamy Temple in Chamrajnagar captivates devotees (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings its durability is impressive

    'Ayodhya Ram Mandir is unlike conventional buildings; its durability is impressive' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: Aarti on the banks of Sarayu holds deep reverence (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat VKP

    Ayodhya Ram Mandir: The immersive experience of watching Ramayan at Sarayu ghat

    Video Icon