Ram Mandir inauguration: Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma invited for 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony in Ayodhya

Despite his busy schedule with the Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, Virat Kohli made a special trip from Indore to Mumbai to personally receive the invitation for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Indian cricket sensation Virat Kohli, along with his wife and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma, on Tuesday received an invitation to attend the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on the 22nd of January. The star-studded event is expected to draw in distinguished personalities from various fields, including cricket legends Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni, as well as industrialists Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata. The Pran Pratishtha, a sacred ceremony consecrating the temple's idol, is set to witness the presence of around 7000 VIPs, including the honourable Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi.

Despite his busy schedule with the Indian cricket team in the ongoing T20I series against Afghanistan, Kohli made a special trip from Indore to Mumbai to personally receive the invitation for this auspicious event. Following this, he is expected to travel to Bangalore for the third match of the series, showcasing his commitment to both his professional and personal obligations.

The inauguration of the Ram Mandir is anticipated to be a star-studded affair with the presence of cricketing icons, Bollywood celebrities, and prominent figures from the business world. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni have also been extended invitations for the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, emphasizing the cultural and spiritual significance of the event.

The Pran Pratishtha ceremony, a crucial aspect of consecrating a Hindu temple, involves the performance of holy hymns and mantras to welcome the deity into the temple. This sacred ritual will mark the official commencement of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, symbolizing the divine presence of Lord Ram in the newly constructed temple.

Apart from cricketing and entertainment personalities, the event is set to be attended by notable industrialists like Mukesh Ambani and Ratan Tata, film star Amitabh Bachchan, and other renowned personalities from various walks of life. The gathering of such high-profile individuals underscores the significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration as a momentous occasion in the country's cultural and religious landscape.

The choice of January 22 for the inauguration holds cultural importance, coinciding with Karma Dwadashi, a date dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Devotees believe that on this day, Lord Vishnu took the form of a turtle in one of his avatars. The alignment of the inauguration with this auspicious day adds a spiritual dimension to the event.

The much-anticipated inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is set to be a historic and culturally significant event, with the presence of iconic personalities like Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar, and others adding to the grandeur. As the nation eagerly awaits this momentous occasion, the spiritual and cultural significance of the Ram Mandir inauguration is bound to resonate across various sections of society.