Rahul Dravid nears contract extension with BCCI amidst South Africa tour plans and IPL franchise offers

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is in the final stages of negotiating a two-year contract extension with Rahul Dravid, recognising his coaching success that led Team India to runners-up positions in both the World Test Championship and the ODI World Cup.

Rahul Dravid is likely to receive a two-year contract extension from the BCCI, following his successful coaching tenure during which India finished as runners-up in both the World Test Championship (WTC) and the ODI World Cup. Many in the BCCI believe that retaining Dravid would provide crucial continuity for the senior team. While discussions between Dravid and BCCI Secretary Jay Shah have taken place, the specific details of the new contract are yet to be finalised.

The BCCI aims to have Dravid guide the team during the upcoming tour of South Africa, with modalities currently under discussion. Despite the contract details pending confirmation, there is a desire for Dravid to be part of the Test series in South Africa. Even if he skips the T20I series, he could potentially join the team for the ODIs.

Regarding VVS Laxman, there's a possibility that he may coach the team during the initial phase of the series, providing him with a firsthand experience of the 'A' team. Laxman's commitments at the NCA and upcoming events, including the U19 World Cup and the A team tour to South Africa, contribute to his busy schedule.

While Dravid has multiple offers from IPL franchises to become Team Director/Team Mentor, he hasn't communicated his decision yet. The extension of Dravid's tenure is anticipated to be an intriguing aspect, with questions arising about whether it will be for a year, considering the upcoming T20 World Cup, or potentially until 2025, covering the ongoing WTC cycle and the Champions Trophy, currently scheduled to be hosted by Pakistan.

Also Read: Namibia secures berth in 2024 T20 World Cup with a convincing victory over Tanzania