    Namibia secures berth in 2024 T20 World Cup with a convincing victory over Tanzania

    Namibia's cricket team has clinched a coveted spot in the upcoming ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 with a commanding 58-run triumph over Tanzania.

    Namibia secures berth in 2024 T20 World Cup with a convincing victory over Tanzania
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Nov 28, 2023, 10:12 PM IST

    In a compelling display of cricket prowess, Namibia has etched its name as the inaugural team from the Africa Region Qualifier to confirm participation in the 2024 T20 World Cup. The team's resounding 58-run triumph over Tanzania on Tuesday solidified its standing in the upcoming tournament, set to unfold in the United States and the West Indies. Boasting an unblemished record of five consecutive wins, Namibia's journey to the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 includes notable victories against Zimbabwe, Uganda, Rwanda, Kenya, and Tanzania. Surging ahead of Tanzania, the Eagles secured the essential two points for qualification, maintaining their perch atop the table with a total of 10 points.

    The fervent battle for the final spot persists, with Uganda, Kenya, Zimbabwe, and Nigeria actively contending for the coveted position. While Uganda and Kenya retain control over their fate, Zimbabwe and Nigeria hinge their hopes on external outcomes aligning in their favour.

    The triumph against Tanzania underscores Namibia's ascent as a consistent presence in the Men's T20 World Cup, marking their third consecutive qualification. In 2021, they advanced to the Super 12 stage after securing the second spot in the group stage but faced a setback last year.

    Opting to field after winning the toss, Tanzania grappled with a formidable challenge posed by Namibia's collective batting effort. The top four batters, including crucial contributions from JJ Smit, Zane Green, and Nicol Loftie-Eaton, propelled the team's total to an impressive 157/6.

    In response, Tanzania encountered struggles right from the opening over. Skipper Gerhard Erasmus and seasoned all-rounder David Wiese showcased their prowess, restricting Tanzania's batsmen to a run-a-ball performance. Despite Amal Rajeevan's valiant unbeaten 41, Namibia emerged victorious, sealing the game with a convincing 58-run margin.

    Also Read: Gaikwad brilliance propels India to a commanding 222/3 against Australia in the 3rd T20I

    Last Updated Nov 28, 2023, 10:12 PM IST
