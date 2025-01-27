IPL 2025: 4 foreign players set to dominate this season; Check HERE

This article highlights four explosive foreign players expected to make a big impact in the 2025 IPL season

Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Jan 27, 2025, 1:38 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 27, 2025, 1:38 PM IST

4 Game-Changing Players in IPL 2025

The IPL, held annually in India, attracts millions of fans worldwide. The 2025 IPL is set to begin on March 21st. With the Champions Trophy starting next month, the IPL schedule release is delayed.

Each IPL team can field four foreign players, often experienced power hitters crucial to their team's success. These players have dedicated fan bases. Foreign players are ready to shine in IPL 2025. Let's look at four highly anticipated players

Travis Head

Travis Head, a name that sends shivers down the spines of Indian fans, has been a thorn in their side in the 50-over World Cup, World Test Championship, and the recent Test series against India. Playing for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL, he has entertained fans with his explosive batting. In IPL 2024, he scored 567 runs, including a century and four fifties, playing a key role in SRH's journey to the semi-finals. Retained for ₹14 crore, expectations are high for another powerful performance

Jos Buttler

England captain Jos Buttler consistently performs well in the IPL. A long-time player for Rajasthan Royals, he scored 359 runs with two centuries last season. Released by Rajasthan, he was acquired by Gujarat Titans for ₹15.75 crore. Fans are eager to see if he can replicate his Rajasthan heroics for Gujarat

Devon Conway

New Zealand's Devon Conway is a key batsman for Chennai Super Kings. Missing the 2024 IPL due to injury, he impressed in 2023 with 672 runs, including six fifties. A master of playing spin, Conway's batting suits Chennai's spin-friendly pitches, making CSK fans hopeful for a stellar performance this season

Jake Fraser McGurk

23-year-old Australian power hitter Jake Fraser McGurk, picked by Delhi Capitals in the 2024 IPL auction, immediately grabbed attention with 330 runs, including four fifties, in his debut season. His fearless batting from the first ball is his strength. Will he continue his aggressive streak this season? Time will tell

