Jasprit Bumrah's fitness uncertain due to back injury, may consult Dr. Rowan Schouten in New Zealand. BCCI prepares for worst-case scenario ahead of ICC Champions Trophy.

Indian cricket fans are concerned as Jasprit Bumrah's fitness remains uncertain due to a back injury. The ace bowler is scheduled to undergo an assessment by orthopedic surgeon Dr. Rowan Schouten in New Zealand. Depending on the report and feedback, a consultation visit may also be planned.

The Indian cricket board (BCCI) is already preparing for a worst-case scenario, as Bumrah's recovery timeline is extremely tight. The ICC Champions Trophy is just around the corner, and the team can make changes until February 11.

Bumrah was named in the team for the third ODI against England, but there are no high hopes about his availability. The selectors have already brought in Harshit Rana for the first two ODIs, and it will be interesting to see if they continue with him if Bumrah fails to recover.

Mohammed Siraj, with his experience, could be back in contention if Bumrah is ruled out. The BCCI medical team is in touch with Dr. Schouten, who had operated on Bumrah after he missed the T20 World Cup in 2022.

Bumrah had complained of discomfort in his back during the Sydney Test and was advised to take a three-week offloading process. The BCCI's medical team was due to evaluate his condition after the offloading process, which ended last week.



The reports will be shared with Dr. Schouten, and sending Bumrah to New Zealand will depend on the feedback. The board and Bumrah himself are not willing to rush his recovery, given his significance to the team in the long run.

In other news, Mohammed Shami's comeback in international cricket is being held back, as the team management has not opted to play him in the first two T20Is against England. However, the team management is saving him for the ODI season and is happy with his progress after a long injury layoff. Shami has shed two kilograms and is bowling at full tilt, making him a promising prospect for the upcoming ODIs.



Who is Rowan Schouten? Mr. Rowan Schouten is a New Zealand-trained orthopaedic surgeon with expertise in managing adult spinal conditions and hip replacement surgery. His private practice encompasses the treatment of various spinal pathologies affecting the cervical, thoracic, and lumbosacral regions. Mr. Schouten treats common spinal conditions, including disc prolapse, sciatica, spinal stenosis, and spondylolisthesis. For patients experiencing persistent spinal symptoms, he provides expert opinion on surgical options and discusses the benefits of non-operative treatment alternatives. In addition to spinal care, Mr. Schouten performs joint replacement surgery to treat hip osteoarthritis. He operates at St Georges and Forte hospitals, providing services on behalf of multiple health insurance companies. As an affiliated provider for Southern Cross Health Society, Mr. Schouten ensures comprehensive care for his patients.

