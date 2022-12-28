Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj's baggage misplaced during return from Dhaka; fans slam airline

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj returned from Dhaka after a successful tour, only to have his bag misplaced by Vistara Airlines. Meanwhile, the airline has responded to him, while fans have slammed the former for its miserable service.

    Bangladesh vs India, BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj baggage misplaced during return from Dhaka; fans slam airline-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Dec 28, 2022, 1:42 PM IST

    Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj had a decent stint in Bangladesh during the just-concluded two-Test series that his side clean-swept. He grabbed six wickets in the two matches at an average of 27.83. Meanwhile, he has returned to India and will prepare for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka at home next month. However, while he was going to Mumbai via Delhi from Dhaka, one of his three items of baggage got misplaced. On the same note, he filed a complaint with Vistara Airlines and even tweeted a receipt of the misplaced baggage on Tuesday. However, he received his luggage on Wednesday.

    Siraj wrote, "@airvistara, I was travelling to Mumbai from Dhaka via Delhi on 26th on flight UK182 & UK951 respectively. I had checked in three bags, out of which one has been misplaced. I was assured the bag will be found and delivered within no time, but till now, I have not heard anything."

    ALSO READ: CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again

    Later, in another tweet, Siraj added, "It had all my important things. I request you to expedite the process and get the bag delivered to me in Hyderabad Asap. @airvistara" To this, the airline replied, "Hello, Mr Siraj, this sounds unfortunate. Please note that our staff will try its best to locate your baggage and will update you at the earliest. Rest you to please share your contact number and a convenient time via DM to connect with you."

    Siraj later confirmed receiving his baggage with a reply, "Thank you @airvistara for finding the bag. Hoping to receive it soon in Hyd." However, fans went on to slam the airline for its sorry service.

    Last Updated Dec 28, 2022, 1:42 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again-ayh

    CAC could meet on December 29 to interview incumbent selectors, Chetan Sharma likely to be shortlisted again

    India vs Sri Lanka, IND vs SL 2022-23: BCCI phasing out Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from T20I?-ayh

    IND vs SL 2022-23: BCCI 'phasing out' Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul from T20I?

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day/MCG/2nd Test: Fresh Spidercam debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23, Boxing Day Test: Fresh 'Spidercam' debate sparks after Anrich Nortje gets hit by it

    BAN vs IND 2022-23: Was missing red-ball cricket in general - Jaydev Unadkat after his India comeback in Bangladesh-ayh

    'Was missing red-ball cricket in general' - Jaydev Unadkat after his India comeback in Bangladesh

    Australia vs South Africa, AUS vs SA 2022-23: David Warner slams double ton in 100th Test, joins an elite list-ayh

    AUS vs SA 2022-23: David Warner slams double ton in 100th Test, joins an elite list

    Recent Stories

    Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen Arizona lake: Officials - adt

    Three Indian Americans die after falling in frozen Arizona lake: Officials

    BTS Jin's first video of working in the military sends fans into an emotional breakdown - WATCH vma

    BTS Jin's first video of working in the military sends fans into an emotional breakdown - WATCH

    Bank holidays in January 2023 Banks to remain shut for 14 days Check dates gcw

    Bank holidays in January 2023: Banks to remain shut for 14 days; Check dates

    football Thomas Tuchel to Jose Mourinho - Ranking the favourites to replace Tite as Brazil head coach-ayh

    Thomas Tuchel to Jose Mourinho - Ranking the favourites to replace Tite as Brazil head coach

    Indian Railways data breach: Over 30 million passenger info up for sale on Dark Web; check details AJR

    Indian Railways data breach: Over 30 million passenger info up for sale on Dark Web; check details

    Recent Videos

    T shirt hi chal rahi hai Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    'T-shirt hi chal rahi hai...' Rahul Gandhi leaves media in splits on winter morning at Congress HQ

    Video Icon
    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture

    Check out sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik's giant Santa Claus sculpture (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    BSF shoots down Pakistani drone in Punjab's Ferozepur Sector

    Video Icon
    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in AJR

    PM Modi, Mallikarjun Kharge share 'Millet only' lunch in Parliament; special chefs brought in

    Video Icon
    football WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    WATCH: How Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe dominated Qatar World Cup 2022

    Video Icon