BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj's baggage misplaced during return from Dhaka; fans slam airline

BAN vs IND 2022-23: Mohammed Siraj returned from Dhaka after a successful tour, only to have his bag misplaced by Vistara Airlines. Meanwhile, the airline has responded to him, while fans have slammed the former for its miserable service.

Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj had a decent stint in Bangladesh during the just-concluded two-Test series that his side clean-swept. He grabbed six wickets in the two matches at an average of 27.83. Meanwhile, he has returned to India and will prepare for the upcoming One-Day International (ODI) series against Sri Lanka at home next month. However, while he was going to Mumbai via Delhi from Dhaka, one of his three items of baggage got misplaced. On the same note, he filed a complaint with Vistara Airlines and even tweeted a receipt of the misplaced baggage on Tuesday. However, he received his luggage on Wednesday.

Siraj wrote, "@airvistara, I was travelling to Mumbai from Dhaka via Delhi on 26th on flight UK182 & UK951 respectively. I had checked in three bags, out of which one has been misplaced. I was assured the bag will be found and delivered within no time, but till now, I have not heard anything."

Later, in another tweet, Siraj added, "It had all my important things. I request you to expedite the process and get the bag delivered to me in Hyderabad Asap. @airvistara" To this, the airline replied, "Hello, Mr Siraj, this sounds unfortunate. Please note that our staff will try its best to locate your baggage and will update you at the earliest. Rest you to please share your contact number and a convenient time via DM to connect with you."

Siraj later confirmed receiving his baggage with a reply, "Thank you @airvistara for finding the bag. Hoping to receive it soon in Hyd." However, fans went on to slam the airline for its sorry service.