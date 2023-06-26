ODI World Cup 2023: Will NZ star Kane Williamson's road to recovery win race against time?

In a major setback for the New Zealand cricket team, the participation of Kane Williamson in the upcoming ODI World Cup remains uncertain as he continues to recover from an ACL injury

Kane Williamson is facing a race against time to regain fitness for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The New Zealand limited-overs captain is currently recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury sustained during the IPL.

Having suffered the ACL rupture while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL opener against the Chennai Super Kings on March 31, Williamson's participation in the ICC event remains uncertain. However, he remains optimistic and is taking his recovery process week by week.

Acknowledging the challenges of a long-term injury, Williamson is focusing on short-term goals and incremental progress. Reportedly, he emphasized the importance of not looking too far ahead, as the journey to recovery can be overwhelming. Instead, he is concentrating on achieving small milestones and navigating potential setbacks along the way.

"Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment. I haven't had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead, it probably can become a little bit daunting," said Williamson

Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Zimbabwe creates history; surpasses 400-run mark to beat USA

"Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won't be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate."

The ODI World Cup, scheduled for October-November, holds great significance for Williamson, who played pivotal roles in New Zealand's campaigns during the 2015 and 2019 editions.

"Probably more for sanity and changing things up... just nice to mix up all the gym work and the physio work and rehab specific stuff to spend a bit of time with some of the other guys that are training. Super keen to get back in the nets, for sure," he added.

Cricket fans worldwide eagerly await updates on Williamson's recovery progress. His potential return to the New Zealand squad would undoubtedly bolster their chances in the prestigious tournament.

Also Read: MS Dhoni spotted playing 'Candy Crush' during Economy Class Flight, Video goes Viral