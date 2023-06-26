Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will NZ star Kane Williamson's road to recovery win race against time?

    In a major setback for the New Zealand cricket team, the participation of Kane Williamson in the upcoming ODI World Cup remains uncertain as he continues to recover from an ACL injury

    ODI World Cup 2023: Will NZ star Kane Williamson's road to recovery win race against time? osf
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 5:28 PM IST

    Kane Williamson is facing a race against time to regain fitness for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India. The New Zealand limited-overs captain is currently recovering from an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury sustained during the IPL.

    Having suffered the ACL rupture while fielding for the Gujarat Titans in the IPL opener against the Chennai Super Kings on March 31, Williamson's participation in the ICC event remains uncertain. However, he remains optimistic and is taking his recovery process week by week.

    Acknowledging the challenges of a long-term injury, Williamson is focusing on short-term goals and incremental progress. Reportedly, he emphasized the importance of not looking too far ahead, as the journey to recovery can be overwhelming. Instead, he is concentrating on achieving small milestones and navigating potential setbacks along the way.

    "Very much just trying to keep it week-to-week at the moment. I haven't had such a long-term injury before but talking to other people that have, the journey is a bit of a long one so if you look too far ahead, it probably can become a little bit daunting," said Williamson

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Zimbabwe creates history; surpasses 400-run mark to beat USA

    "Whereas, one week at a time, ticking off those small markers, those little wins that are nice to experience. But also knowing that the journey won't be completely smooth and you have a few setbacks along the way that you have to navigate."

    The ODI World Cup, scheduled for October-November, holds great significance for Williamson, who played pivotal roles in New Zealand's campaigns during the 2015 and 2019 editions.

    "Probably more for sanity and changing things up... just nice to mix up all the gym work and the physio work and rehab specific stuff to spend a bit of time with some of the other guys that are training. Super keen to get back in the nets, for sure," he added.

    Cricket fans worldwide eagerly await updates on Williamson's recovery progress. His potential return to the New Zealand squad would undoubtedly bolster their chances in the prestigious tournament.

    Also Read: MS Dhoni spotted playing 'Candy Crush' during Economy Class Flight, Video goes Viral

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 5:31 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricketer KL Rahul offers prayers at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara temple vkp

    Cricketer KL Rahul offers prayers at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara temple

    Zimbabwe Makes History, Surpasses 400-Run Mark against USA in ICC World Cup Qualifiers osf

    ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Zimbabwe creates history; surpasses 400-run mark to beat USA

    cricket MS Dhoni spotted playing 'Candy Crush' during Economy Class Flight, Video goes Viral osf

    MS Dhoni spotted playing 'Candy Crush' during Economy Class Flight, Video goes Viral

    Ashes 2023: Australian coach critiques Edgbaston Pitch, expects competitive surfaces in the remaining Tests osf

    Ashes 2023: Australian coach critiques Edgbaston Pitch, expects competitive surfaces in the remaining Tests

    cricket Women's Ashes 2023: First Test hangs in the balance as England require 152 on final day osf

    Women's Ashes 2023: First Test hangs in the balance as England require 152 on final day

    Recent Stories

    Unsettlement diesel bills: Man locked up for 12 days in petrol bunk! vkp

    Unsettlement diesel bills: Man locked up for 12 days in petrol bunk!

    iPhone 15 Pro Max case image LEAKED Apple may swap mute key with custom button after 16 years gcw

    iPhone 15 Pro Max case image LEAKED! Apple may swap mute key with custom button after 16 years

    Did founder Carl Pei reveal Nothing Phone 2 display screen Check out his post gcw

    Did Carl Pei reveal Nothing Phone (2) display screen? Check out his post

    Cricketer KL Rahul offers prayers at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara temple vkp

    Cricketer KL Rahul offers prayers at Shri Dharmasthala Manjunatheshwara temple

    Buses in Karnataka will stop operating due to diesel shortage in 2 months: BJP

    Buses in Karnataka will stop operating due to diesel shortage in 2 months: BJP

    Recent Videos

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter vma

    South megastar Chiranjeevi arrives at hospital to see his grand-daughter

    Video Icon
    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video MAH

    Dam Doom Daiyya: JayK and his team talk about the conception, execution of this banger music video

    Video Icon
    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon