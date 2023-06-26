Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023 qualifiers: Zimbabwe creates history; surpasses 400-run mark to beat USA

    Zimbabwe created a historic moment in the world of cricket as they achieved a remarkable feat by scoring 408 runs against the USA.

    Zimbabwe Makes History, Surpasses 400-Run Mark against USA in ICC World Cup Qualifiers osf
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 26, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    In a thrilling encounter at the ICC World Cup Qualifiers, Zimbabwe etched their name in the record books by surpassing the monumental 400-run mark against the USA. They ended with a mammoth 408-6 in their allotted 50 overs. The match will be remembered as a historic moment for Zimbabwean cricket, as they demonstrated their prowess with the bat and set a new milestone in the international arena.

    Opting to bat first, Zimbabwe's top-order batsmen launched an all-out assault on the USA's bowling attack. Sean Williams was magnificent with bat, he smashed 174 in just 101 ball, he displayed an array of exquisite strokes, punishing loose deliveries and finding the gaps with precision. 

    As the innings progressed, the onslaught continued unabated. The middle-order batsmen, Ryan Burl and Sikandar Raza joined the party and contributed valuable runs to propel Zimbabwe's score to unprecedented heights. The boundaries flowed, and the spectators were treated to a batting masterclass.

    Reaching the 400-run mark is a significant achievement for Zimbabwe, setting a new benchmark in One-Day International cricket. The team's relentless pursuit of runs showcased their confidence and hunger for success. It was a testament to their skill, determination, and teamwork.

    As the crowd erupted in celebration, Zimbabwe had not only secured an imposing total but had also sent a clear message to the cricketing world. Their performance would serve as a reminder of the potential and talent that exists within Zimbabwean cricket.

    Last Updated Jun 26, 2023, 4:15 PM IST
