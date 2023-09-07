Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    ODI World Cup 2023: What Suryakumar Yadav can do, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't - Harbhajan Singh

    Harbhajan Singh defends Suryakumar Yadav's inclusion in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad, citing his unique abilities in the middle order and stating that SKY should always be in the playing XI.

    ODI World Cup 2023: What Suryakumar Yadav can do, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't - Harbhajan Singh snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Sep 7, 2023, 9:36 PM IST

    As the announcement of the India squad for the ODI World Cup 2023 came, the inclusion of Suryakumar Yadav in the team raised some eyebrows due to his recent poor form since debuting in the 50-over format for India. Some argued that Sanju Samson should have been selected instead of SKY, given his impressive record in the 50-over format. However, veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh had a different perspective, highlighting Suryakumar's unique capabilities in the middle order.

    "I don't think selectors have been harsh on Sanju Samson. Yes, I do feel Sanju is a very, very talented player, but you can only select 15 players. Before Sanju, Suryakumar should play because of the game he has right now. Suryakumar can make significant runs, but Sanju plays a high-risk form of cricket," said Harbhajan during a discussion on Star Sports.

    He further emphasised, "People might disagree with me, asking what has Suryakumar done in ODIs? But what Suryakumar Yadav has done in T20Is, given the similar playing time, there's no better player in India at that position. What he can do at that number, even Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma can't." Harbhajan supported his argument, even though Surya's ODI form had been lackluster.

    Harbhajan believes that batting at the No. 5 and No. 6 positions is challenging and sees Surya as having the potential to emulate the past performances of MS Dhoni and Yuvraj Singh.

    "Batting at No. 5 and 6 is very tough. Dhoni has done it, Yuvi has done it. Opening is a different ball game, but batting after 30-35 overs, you need to find gaps and hit boundaries. In the entire Indian team, no one can do that better than Suryakumar. I will always pick him in my team," he explained.

    He also expressed the view that Surya should always be a part of India's ODI XI, whether or not Samson is in the squad.

    "No matter if he does well or not, the pressure of him being a part of the team does fall on the opponents. He can turn out to be a match-winner any day. There should be no debate between him and Sanju Samson. Sanju is there in the team or not, Surya should be in the XI," he concluded.

    Last Updated Sep 7, 2023, 9:36 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session osf

    India vs Pakistan: KL Rahul gears up for comeback as Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma skip practice session

    Cricket Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir issues warning against India's potential selection mistake osf

    Asia Cup 2023: Gautam Gambhir issues warning against India's potential selection mistake

    ODI World Cup 2023: Concerned about over Rs 57 lakh tickets? BCCI offers good news for fans snt

    ODI World Cup 2023: Concerned about Rs 57 lakh tickets? BCCI offers good news for fans

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Australia names Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, and Starc in preliminary squad for despite Injury osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia names Cummins, Smith, Maxwell, and Starc in preliminary squad for despite Injury

    Cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma explains squad selection logic for the mega event osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: Rohit Sharma explains squad selection logic for the mega event

    Recent Stories

    First glimpse: Elon Musk photographed with his 'secret' twins in Austin; see pics snt

    First glimpse: Elon Musk photographed with his 'secret' twins in Austin; see pics

    Skin bounty: 5 astonishing benefits of Mango Butter to increase suppleness vma eai

    Skin bounty: 5 astonishing benefits of Mango Butter to increase suppleness

    Exfoliation to Hydration: 5 Skin benefits of natural ingredient Honey vma eai

    Exfoliation to Hydration: 5 Skin benefits of natural ingredient Honey

    Kerala rain updates IMD issues yellow, orange alerts till September 10 anr

    Kerala rain update: Heavy rains continue to lash several districts; IMD issues yellow, orange alerts

    5 iconic Ayurvedic remedies to fight your Cough and Cold vma eai

    5 iconic Ayurvedic remedies to fight your Cough and Cold

    Recent Videos

    G20 The India Story: "Russia, China's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion" snt

    G20 The India Story: "Vladimir Putin, Xi Jinping's absence gives G20 Summit a geopolitical complexion"

    Video Icon
    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency" snt

    G20 The India Story: "1.4 billion Indians introduced to rest of the world through G20 Presidency"

    Video Icon
    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH) snt

    Vintage Rolls-Royce, women on bikes and pan-India fervour steals show at Andhra Pradesh wedding (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate WATCH AJR

    Christian community in Pakistan pleads for safety as attacks, threats escalate | WATCH

    Video Icon
    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi

    G20 Summit: Inside the control room that watches over New Delhi (WATCH)

    Video Icon