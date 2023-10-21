Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Heinrich Klaasen scores another century as South Africa nearly posts 400 runs once again

    South Africa has been so good with their batting that it seems like the performance against the Netherlands was a one-off. They once again nearly posted 400 runs as England bowlers had a rough day.

    The South African batters had another exciting day with the bat as they took heads on against the England bowlers. England captain Jos Buttler won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Wankhede Stadium. Conditions were challenging for both sides due to excessive heat.

    The Proteas didn't have the best of the starts as Quinton de Kock who has been one of the highest scorers in the ODI World Cup 2023 was dismissed cheaply for just 4 runs. Reece Topley gave the early breakthrough however, he also went out for a brief period due to an injury.

    This derailed England's bowling approach after the 6th over. South Africa slowly started getting into their groove by exerting pressure on England's bowlers. Reeza Hendricks and Rassie van der Dussen added 121 runs for the second wicket. Reeza Hendricks went short of a well-deserved century as Adil Rashid bowled him off for 85 runs.

    The change in the bowling helped England as Adil Rashid managed to also dismiss Rassie van der Dussen for 60 runs. But there wasn't a stop of runs from the South African batting lineup. Stand-in captain Aiden Markram added 42 runs. Mark Wood was very expensive in his second spell that provided oil in the South African batting engine.

    Henrick Klaasen played a special inning by constantly attacking the England bowlers. He completed another century and continued his dream run so far in the white ball cricket. Gus Atkinson took his first wicket by dismissing Henrick Klaasen for 109 runs from 67 balls. Marco Jansen continued the assault from the other end as South Africa managed to post 399 runs with a loss of seven wickets in 50 overs. 

