Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill takes inspiration from Virat Kohli’s hunger for game, idolises star player

    Shubman Gill has revealed what inspires him the most from Virat Kohli. Surprisingly, it is not his skill set that has been above everyone else in the current setup of cricket across all formats.

    ODI World Cup 2023: Shubman Gill takes inspiration from Virat Kohli's hunger for game, idolises star player avv
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Nov 17, 2023, 4:32 PM IST

    Indian opener Shubman Gill was at his best despite facing fitness issues in the middle during the semi-final clash against New Zealand. He facilitated the pathway for Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer to dominate by nullifying the new ball threat with Rohit Sharma.

    The Indian captain and Shubman Gill stood in the middle and created a 71-run partnership in 8.1 overs. Shubman Gill was looking in good touch but after batting for a couple of hours, the Punjab state player started suffering from cramps. This led to him being retired hurt while still in his 80s.

    Also Read: Hindus visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple will come out as Muslims: Old video of Javed Miandad goes viral (WATCH)

    The Indian opener has taken great inspiration from Virat Kohli who was himself unstoppable on Wednesday. Virat Kohli’s hunger is what inspires Shubman Gill, though even his skill set is not way apart. But the hunger with which the Indian legend plays is what makes Shubman Gill motivated to replicate that for India.

    Shubman Gill said, “Every time he comes on to the park, he does something special and just how consistently he's been able to do it for the past 10-15 years is what is really inspiring. It's not so much about the skill that he has, but it's more about the hunger when he goes there and the intensity with which he plays the game is what inspires me.

    To be able to have that consistently for as long as he's been doing it is what really inspires me. My role is just play my game in the powerplay. Look for good shots, look for good boundaries, and then once the powerplay's over, I can rotate the strike.”

    Last Updated Nov 17, 2023, 4:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Cricket India vs Australia: How to buy tickets for ODI World Cup 2023 grand finale at Narendra Modi Stadium osf

    India vs Australia: How to buy tickets for ODI World Cup 2023 grand finale at Narendra Modi Stadium

    cricket Babar Azam resigns: Shahid Afridi's insight on leadership dynamics in Pakistan cricket osf

    Babar Azam resigns: Shahid Afridi's insight on leadership dynamics in Pakistan cricket

    Hindus visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple will come out as Muslims: Old video of Javed Miandad goes viral (WATCH) snt

    Hindus visiting Ayodhya's Ram Temple will come out as Muslims: Old video of Javed Miandad goes viral (WATCH)

    Pray PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar embrace Islam: Saeed Anwar's shocking audio recording resurfaces (LISTEN) snt

    Pray PM Modi, Sachin Tendulkar embrace Islam: Saeed Anwar's shocking audio recording resurfaces (LISTEN)

    India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team rehearses for air show ahead of WC final in Ahmedabad (WATCH) snt

    India vs Australia: IAF's Suryakiran team rehearses for air show ahead of WC final in Ahmedabad (WATCH)

    Recent Stories

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri AJR

    Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in encounter with joint team of security force in Rajouri

    Kerala CM's social media team's tenure extended again; expenses amount to over Rs 6 lakh per month rkn

    Kerala CM's social media team's tenure extended again; expenses amount to over Rs 6 lakh per month

    Cricket India vs Australia: How to buy tickets for ODI World Cup 2023 grand finale at Narendra Modi Stadium osf

    India vs Australia: How to buy tickets for ODI World Cup 2023 grand finale at Narendra Modi Stadium

    Apple to finally bring RCS support to iPhone next year Report gcw

    Apple to finally bring RCS support to iPhone next year: Report

    Antony Blinken's blink of disbelief as US President Biden drops 'dictator' bomb on Xi Jinping WATCH AJR

    Antony Blinken's blink of disbelief as US President Biden drops 'dictator' bomb on Xi Jinping (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon