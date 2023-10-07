Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    India is finally set to play its first of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday in front of a packed Chennai crowd. Shubman Gill is almost set to miss the match due to dengue fever.

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 7:15 PM IST

    The fans wait to witness the Indian cricket team finally ends as India is all set to take on Australia on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. Australian and Indian players have already reached the venue and conducted a few practice sessions as well.

    The men in blue convincingly beat the Aussies recently in the three-match ODI series by 2-1. It was a fine-tuned performance from India in the first two ODIs. However, in the third ODI Aussies blew India out of water by a magnificent batting performance.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: 3 South Africans slam centuries against Sri Lanka; set the highest ever score of 428

    However, World Cup game conditions and situations differ from a bilateral series. India will fancy itself to do well with rousing support for them at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 02:00 PM IST while the toss will happen at 01:30 PM IST.

    India vs Australia: Probable XI

    India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

    Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins ©, Mitchell Starc.

    Team News

    Shubman Gill is almost out of the fixture after testing positive for dengue. Gill also missed practice sessions of team India before the clash on Sunday. Travis Head is still recovering from a hand injury and is in Australia. While Australia is still sweating on Marcus Stoinis who faced a hamstring injury recently.

    Fantasy XI

    Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey, Ishan Kishan

    Batter: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

    All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mitchell Marsh

    Bowler: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Pitch Report

    The surface at the Cheapuk Stadium has always been a breeding ground for spinners. Spinners are expected to do significantly better in the first inning of the game. R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will be a key asset for India while Australia will bank on Adam Zampa.

    ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Weather Report

    Chennai is also battling with hot weather as an excessive heat warning has been given for Sunday’s match. The maximum temperature is set to be 33°C while the minimum temperature is 27°C. Dryness in the weather conditions is expected.

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 7:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: 3 South Africans slam centuries against Sri Lanka; set the highest ever score of 428 osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: 3 South Africans slam centuries against Sri Lanka; set the highest ever score of 428

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs SL: Markram smashes fastest hundred in WC history; achieves feat in 49 balls osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs SL: Markram smashes fastest hundred in WC history; achieves feat in 49 balls

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: Aiden Markram's spectacular assault: 4,4,4,4,2,6 against Matheesha Pathirana osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs SL: Markram's spectacular assault - 4,4,4,4,2,6 against Pathirana

    ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: Homecoming for R Ashwin; a look at veteran spinner's Chepauk stats avv

    ODI World Cup 2023, IND vs AUS: Homecoming for R Ashwin; a look at veteran spinner’s Chepauk stats

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan goes through a terrible collapse, aids Bangladesh's victory avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan goes through a terrible collapse, aids Bangladesh’s victory

    Recent Stories

    cricket ODI World Cup 2023: 3 South Africans slam centuries against Sri Lanka; set the highest ever score of 428 osf

    ODI World Cup 2023: 3 South Africans slam centuries against Sri Lanka; set the highest ever score of 428

    Biryani to Butter Chicken: 7 Indian comforting foods SHG

    Butter Chicken to Biryani: 7 Indian comforting foods

    Red to Pink: 7 colours of Bougainvilleas ATG EAI

    Red to Pink: 7 colours of Bougainvilleas

    PM Modi joins international leaders in condemning Hamas attack on Israel AJR

    PM Modi joins international leaders in condemning Hamas attack on Israel

    Pacific Ring of Fire to Himalayan Region: 7 Earthquake prone places ATG EAI

    Pacific Ring of Fire to Himalayan Region: 7 Earthquake prone places

    Recent Videos

    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon
    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah WATCH

    Nitin Gadkari takes the Sky Bus in Sharjah (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    P8I Poseidon The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    P-8I Poseidon: The Guardians of Indian Ocean

    Video Icon
    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple

    8 devotees injured after youth goes on rampage in Baba Bodheshwar temple (VIDEO)

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Podcast PODCAST with Prof Ashok M Raichur and Dr Jaya Prakash

    Science Talk Podcast: Discover the future of cancer care

    Video Icon