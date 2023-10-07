ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

India is finally set to play its first of the ODI World Cup 2023 on Sunday in front of a packed Chennai crowd. Shubman Gill is almost set to miss the match due to dengue fever.

The fans wait to witness the Indian cricket team finally ends as India is all set to take on Australia on Sunday at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, India. Australian and Indian players have already reached the venue and conducted a few practice sessions as well.

The men in blue convincingly beat the Aussies recently in the three-match ODI series by 2-1. It was a fine-tuned performance from India in the first two ODIs. However, in the third ODI Aussies blew India out of water by a magnificent batting performance.

However, World Cup game conditions and situations differ from a bilateral series. India will fancy itself to do well with rousing support for them at the MA Chidambaram Stadium. The ODI World Cup 2023 match will begin at 02:00 PM IST while the toss will happen at 01:30 PM IST.

India vs Australia: Probable XI

India: Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma ©, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Marnus Labuschagne, Steve Smith, Cameron Green, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa, Pat Cummins ©, Mitchell Starc.

Team News

Shubman Gill is almost out of the fixture after testing positive for dengue. Gill also missed practice sessions of team India before the clash on Sunday. Travis Head is still recovering from a hand injury and is in Australia. While Australia is still sweating on Marcus Stoinis who faced a hamstring injury recently.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey, Ishan Kishan

Batter: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Marnus Labuschagne, David Warner

All-rounder: Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Mitchell Marsh

Bowler: Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj

ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Pitch Report

The surface at the Cheapuk Stadium has always been a breeding ground for spinners. Spinners are expected to do significantly better in the first inning of the game. R Ashwin and Kuldeep Yadav will be a key asset for India while Australia will bank on Adam Zampa.

ODI World Cup 2023: India vs Australia Weather Report

Chennai is also battling with hot weather as an excessive heat warning has been given for Sunday’s match. The maximum temperature is set to be 33°C while the minimum temperature is 27°C. Dryness in the weather conditions is expected.