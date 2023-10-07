Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: 3 South Africans slam centuries against Sri Lanka; set the highest ever score of 428

    In a remarkable showdown during the ODI World Cup 2023, South Africa witnessed an unprecedented display of batting prowess as Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram all struck brilliant centuries against Sri Lanka.

    ODI World Cup 2023: 3 South Africans slam centuries against Sri Lanka; set the highest ever score of 428
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Oct 7, 2023, 6:42 PM IST

    In the ODI World Cup 2023 clash between South Africa and Sri Lanka, a historic batting display unfolded as three South African stalwarts, Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, and Aiden Markram, each notched up brilliant centuries. Their remarkable performances propelled South Africa to an imposing first innings total of 428-5 in their allotted 50 overs. This extraordinary achievement marked a rare instance where three players from the same team achieved centuries in a single innings, further solidifying South Africa's dominance in the match.

    Additionally, there have been four other instances in cricket history where three players reached the milestone of a century in a single match:

    SA vs WI (Hashim Amla, Rilee Rossouw, AB de Villiers)
    SA vs India (Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers)
    Eng vs Netherlands (Phil Salt, Dawid Malan, Jos Buttler)
    SA vs SL (Quinton de Kock, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram)

    These exceptional performances not only showcase the individual brilliance of these players but also emphasize the potential for remarkable cricketing moments when extraordinary talent comes together on the same field.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023, SA vs SL: Markram's spectacular assault - 4,4,4,4,2,6 against Pathirana

    Last Updated Oct 7, 2023, 6:43 PM IST
