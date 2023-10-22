Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: India's poor fielding costs big time as Daryl Mitchell completes a fine century

    New Zealand was brought back into the game even after a good start from the Indian bowling unit. It was after India's disastrous fielding display that Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra set their foot in and scored well. 

    The men in blue took their foot off the gas after a brilliant start against New Zealand. Devon Conway was sent back for a duck by Mohammed Siraj while Will Young got out scoring 17 runs. The Indian bowlers kept the flow of runs tight as New Zealand managed one of their lowest scores in the power play. 

    But against the run of play, Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra put up a brilliant display with the bat. Ravindra Jadeja had the golden chance to dismiss Rachin Ravindra early. But he failed the task of completing an easy catch which gave a new lifeline to the Kiwi batsman.

    New Zealand took full advantage of India's fielding mishaps as they nullified the spin threat in the middle overs. Daryl Mitchell and Rachin Ravindra had a 159-run partnership for the third wicket which frustrated the Indian bowling lineup.

    Mohammed Shami was brought back by Rohit Sharma for a new spell and he managed to get rid of Rachin Ravindra for 75 runs as Ravindra Jadeja took a sigh of relief. India got the gift of one with another as New Zealand captain Tom Latham was dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav for 5 runs. Daryl Mitchell on the other hand has completed his hundred and is still going with the flow.

    His persistence paid off as the Kiwis are now in an advantageous position. It is to be noted that Daryl Mitchell was also dropped by KL Rahul and Jasprit Bumrah. However, the onset of back-to-back wickets has slowed the flow of runs in the New Zealand camp but the Kiwis are still looking at a 300+ score on the Dharamsala surface.

