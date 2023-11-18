ODI World Cup 2023: Fragile South Africa returns home with another failure after abundance of hope

South Africa saw another heartbreak unfold as they lost to the Australia cricket team in the second semi-final. For them, this tournament brought hope due to initial performances but when it mattered only David Miller and Gerald Coetzee stood up.

The Proteas saw another heartbreak in the knockout stages of an ICC tournament. In all of these years of playing cricket, none of the South African sides saw the face of a final. When it comes to ICC tournaments, the journey for the Proteas has been filled with pain and agony.

South Africa started the ODI World Cup 2023 tournament blazingly as their batting prowess was functioning like never before. Game after game, South African batters were posting 350+ runs total. Quinton de Kock was unstoppable at the top order while other batters in the middle order also did their job well.

But everything faded away when South Africa failed to stand up and fight against Australia in the semi-finals. Gerald Coetzee put up a daunting effort after bowling an 8-over spell. He never gave up as the team required to step him up. Similarly, Rassie van Dussen gave his everything on the field before dropping a dolly off Travis Head.

South Africa wanted to do a lot but their destiny wasn't in their favour. This was visible when Pat Cummins came to bat in the middle. South Africa was again and again close to dismissing him but yet so far the Australian captain remained unbeaten in the end. David Miller played an extraordinary inning when most of their batters failed to perform.

The 33-year-old has seen the most heart breaks in the current Proteas side. David Miller has now played seven World Cups in white ball format. He said, “It's not a great feeling; it's a bit hollow. It's been such a great campaign. The team has been consistent throughout and individuals have stood up and done exceptional things. We've fought together, so to lose this is part of the game... but it's really frustrating.

Before the tournament, we spoke about having great memories. A career in the game of cricket can go by quickly, so we need to enjoy the journey. I think we did. We ticked a lot of boxes off the field, had some great memories and moments. We can look back and say it was a great time, but it doesn't help losing the semifinal. But the guys showed a lot of character and they should be proud.”