Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: England football legend David Beckham to attend India vs NZ semifinal clash?

    David Beckham, on a three-day visit to India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is likely to be present in the VVIP gallery for the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal clash on Wednesday, where several former cricketers, film personalities, and sports stars are also anticipated.

    ODI World Cup 2023: England football legend David Beckham to attend India vs NZ semifinal clash snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 14, 2023, 11:35 AM IST

    Former England captain and Manchester United legend David Beckham is reportedly expected to join India icon Sachin Tendulkar and various celebrities in witnessing the India vs. New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Beckham, on a three-day visit to India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is likely to be present in the VVIP gallery, where several former cricketers, film personalities, and sports stars are also anticipated.

    The International Cricket Council has partnered with UNICEF to promote women's empowerment, gender equality, and inclusion through cricket.

    Also read: Thomas Muller receives surprise gift from team India; German football legend's reaction is priceless (WATCH)

    India, the host nation, has demonstrated stellar performance in the ongoing World Cup, maintaining an impressive nine-game winning streak. Topping the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 18 points and a net run rate of 2.570, Rohit Sharma's team is set to face New Zealand, who finished fourth in the points table.

    India's journey in the tournament included victories over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands. The league round concluded with a dominant 160-run win over the Netherlands, preserving India's unbeaten record.

    Also read: Ross Taylor anticipates nervous India in high-stakes semifinal encounter against New Zealand

    New Zealand secured their semi-final spot by finishing fourth, eliminating Pakistan and Afghanistan. The semi-final presents a significant challenge for India, known for their struggles in major competitions over the past decade.

    Despite historical challenges, the Men in Blue have impressively won nine consecutive matches in this year's World Cup, positioning themselves to potentially claim a third trophy after previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011.

    Last Updated Nov 14, 2023, 11:35 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Football Thomas Muller receives surprise gift from team India; German football legend's reaction is priceless (WATCH) osf

    Thomas Muller receives surprise gift from team India; German football legend's reaction is priceless (WATCH)

    cricket Ross Taylor anticipates nervous India in high-stakes semifinal encounter against New Zealand osf

    Ross Taylor anticipates nervous India in high-stakes semifinal encounter against New Zealand

    Cricket Babar Azam to discuss captaincy fate with PCB chief after poor show at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 osf

    Babar Azam to discuss captaincy fate with PCB chief after poor show at the ICC ODI World Cup 2023

    Afghanistan players receive heroes welcome after spirited show in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH) osf

    Afghanistan players receive heroes welcome after spirited show in ODI World Cup 2023 (WATCH)

    ODI World Cup 2023, AUS vs SA: Marnus or Marcus - Ponting reveals his choice ahead of semifinal clash osf

    ODI World Cup 2023, AUS vs SA: Marnus or Marcus - Ponting reveals his choice ahead of semifinal clash

    Recent Stories

    World Diabetes Day 2023: Here are 7 ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally RBA

    World Diabetes Day 2023: Here are 7 ways to lower blood sugar levels naturally

    'Pippa' makers issue apology after being criticized for AR Rahaman's version of Bengali patriotic song RKK

    'Pippa' makers issue apology after being criticized for AR Rahaman's version of Bengali patriotic song

    1962 Ferrari 250 GTO becomes 2nd most expensive car ever auctioned; fetches staggering $51.7 million snt

    1962 Ferrari 250 GTO becomes 2nd most expensive car ever auctioned; fetches staggering $51.7 million

    JDS MP Prajwal Revanna stresses unity, backs the BJP-JDS alliance for Modi's victory.

    JDS MP Prajwal Revanna stresses unity, backs the BJP-JDS alliance for Modi's victory.

    Aluva rape and murder case convict Ashfaq Alam to hang anr

    BREAKING: Aluva rape and murder case convict Ashfaq Alam to hang

    Recent Videos

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4-6; Register now

    Global Tech Summit 2023 on December 4–6; Register now

    Video Icon
    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter jet (WATCH)

    IAF bids farewell to the MiG-21 fighter squadron OORIALS (WATCH)

    Video Icon