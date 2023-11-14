ODI World Cup 2023: England football legend David Beckham to attend India vs NZ semifinal clash?

David Beckham, on a three-day visit to India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is likely to be present in the VVIP gallery for the India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal clash on Wednesday, where several former cricketers, film personalities, and sports stars are also anticipated.

Former England captain and Manchester United legend David Beckham is reportedly expected to join India icon Sachin Tendulkar and various celebrities in witnessing the India vs. New Zealand ODI World Cup 2023 semi-final clash at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday. Beckham, on a three-day visit to India as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, is likely to be present in the VVIP gallery, where several former cricketers, film personalities, and sports stars are also anticipated.

The International Cricket Council has partnered with UNICEF to promote women's empowerment, gender equality, and inclusion through cricket.

India, the host nation, has demonstrated stellar performance in the ongoing World Cup, maintaining an impressive nine-game winning streak. Topping the ODI World Cup 2023 standings with 18 points and a net run rate of 2.570, Rohit Sharma's team is set to face New Zealand, who finished fourth in the points table.

India's journey in the tournament included victories over Australia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Bangladesh, New Zealand, England, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and the Netherlands. The league round concluded with a dominant 160-run win over the Netherlands, preserving India's unbeaten record.

New Zealand secured their semi-final spot by finishing fourth, eliminating Pakistan and Afghanistan. The semi-final presents a significant challenge for India, known for their struggles in major competitions over the past decade.

Despite historical challenges, the Men in Blue have impressively won nine consecutive matches in this year's World Cup, positioning themselves to potentially claim a third trophy after previous triumphs in 1983 and 2011.