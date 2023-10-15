Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan script history with thrilling 69-run win over defending champions England

    Afghanistan has instilled a first major upset in this ODI World Cup 2023 by defeating World Champions England. This defeat will work as a bitter pill for England who were being touted as World Cup favourites. 

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan instills a major upset as England batsman fail one after the other avv
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 15, 2023, 9:33 PM IST

    Afghanistan cricket team put up an overall strong display against the World Champions England. The Afghanistan bowling lineup has done extremely well to cause an upset against England at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. 

    The batters already put up an intentful show with the bat that took Afghanistan to a respectful total of 284 runs. England had a better chance to chase this down as the pitch has gotten even better to bat. Even the dew in Delhi is nullifying help for spinners.

    Also Read: ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    But somehow, the England batters have managed to put up a disastrous performance against underdogs Afghanistan. Jonny Bairstow got out in the second over itself as Fazalhaq Farooqi trapped him in front of the stumps.

    Spin was introduced early by Afghanistan and Joe Root was instantly dismissed for 11 runs thanks to Mujeeb Ur Rehman. Dawid Milan scored some runs with Harry Brook but Mohammad Nabi got him out as Ibrahim Zadran completed a calm catch.

    Captain Jos Butler and Liam Livingstone were subsequently dismissed in a span of three overs. By this time, the England cricket team was looking at its worst collapse against the Afghanistan cricket team including all formats of the game. 

    England was at 117 runs with a loss of five wickets when Liam Livingstone went back. Sam Curran also didn't have a longer stay at the crease as Mohammed Nabi's beautiful ball edged to Rahmat Shah. Harry Brook scored 66 runs from 61 balls but that wasn't enough as England was all out for 215 runs as Afghanistan won the match by 69 runs. 

    Last Updated Oct 15, 2023, 10:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Rahmanullah Gurbaz smashes 80 runs avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Afghanistan's solid start gives nightmare to England bowlers, Gurbaz smashes 80

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report avv

    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

    cricket When YouTuber Speed met BCCI secretary Jay Shah: Celebrating India's World Cup victory (WATCH) osf

    When YouTuber Speed met BCCI secretary Jay Shah: Celebrating India's World Cup victory (WATCH)

    cricket A Chandigarh family orders 70 Biryani units during India vs Pakistan match; Sparks online buzz osf

    A Chandigarh family orders 70 Biryani units during India vs Pakistan match; Sparks online buzz

    cricket Argentina women's cricket team sets new records; Scores 427 runs in 20 overs and 52 runs in a single over osf

    Argentina women's cricket team sets new records; Scores 427 runs in 20 overs and 52 runs in a single over

    Recent Stories

    Formula 1 Happy Birthday Charles Leclerc: 10 quotes by the Ferrari driver osf

    Happy Birthday Charles Leclerc: 10 quotes by the Ferrari driver

    football Happy Birthday Mesut Ozil; 7 famous quote by the German footballer osf

    Happy Birthday Mesut Ozil; 7 famous quote by the German footballer

    Free Palestine call erupts in Karachi amid Israel-Hamas war; protesters seek to join Gaza frontline (WATCH) snt

    'Free Palestine' call erupts in Karachi amid Israel-Hamas war; protesters seek to join Gaza frontline (WATCH)

    Cricket Happy Birthday Shardul Thakur: 8 iconic quotes by the 'Lord' osf

    Happy Birthday Shardul Thakur: 8 iconic quotes by the 'Lord'

    Watch what is happening to Hamas Israel's stern warning to Hezbollah amid exchange fire in Lebanon border snt

    'Watch what is happening to Hamas': Israel warns Hezbollah amid exchange fire at Lebanon border

    Recent Videos

    Exclusive Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Working outside Bengal adds a lot of responsibility ATG

    Exclusive: Bengali star Yash Daasguptaa, says, 'Durga Ma has been kind to me'

    Video Icon
    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit WATCH AJR

    Symbol of friendship: Ana Lilia Rivera ties Rakhi on PM Modi's hand at P20 Summit | WATCH

    Video Icon
    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire vkp

    Mysuru: Mystery of the self-driving ambulance that crashed into another car and caught fire

    Video Icon
    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade

    Group Captain Shaliza Dhami first woman officer to command Air Force Day parade (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Disturbing Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video snt

    Disturbing! Israeli woman soldier allegedly killed and paraded naked by Palestinians; WATCH viral video

    Video Icon