ODI World Cup 2023: Australia vs Sri Lanka Probable XI, Fantasy XI, Weather Report, and Pitch Report

Australia has a brighter chance against Sri Lanka to open their winning account in the ODI World Cup 2023. But Sri Lanka's strong batting lineup can put up a strong challenge against Australia's woes.

The Aussies are having a rough tournament after suffering two back-to-back defeats in the ODI World Cup 2023. Their batting has looked cold against India as well as South Africa which speaks of the pressure they are going through to do well in India.

For the first time in the first two games of a World Cup, the Aussies have scored below 200 runs. They managed to put up 199 runs against India in their first game. While Australian cricket team was successful in only scoring 177 runs against the Proteas.

It is somewhat of a similar story with the Sri Lankan team. However, unlike, Australia they are not letting the opponents run away with the games. Sri Lanka was close to winning against Pakistan in the previous game but their bowling let them down in the crucial stages.

Australia vs Sri Lanka: Probable XI

Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labushagne, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Josh Inglis (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Perera, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama(wk), Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Chamika Karunaratne, Dushan Hemantha, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Matheesha Pathirana.

Team News

In a huge blow, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka has been ruled out of the World Cup due to an injury. Kusal Mendis will be taking the field with the leadership role. On the other side, Australia's batting woes could go down a little with Travis Head all set to join the Australian squad in the coming days.

Fantasy XI

Wicketkeepers: – Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samawickrama

Batters: – David Warner ©, Mitchell Marsh, Charith Asalanka, Marnus Labuschagne

All-rounders: – Glenn Maxwell (VC), Dhananjaya de Silva, Dunith Wellalage

Bowlers: – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazelwood

Pitch Report

Ekana Sports City Stadium in Lucknow is fetching big runs despite a general notion of it being a slow pitch. The last ODI World Cup 2023 match here saw the South African team put up 311 runs. With both teams being capable in terms of batting, high scores can be expected.

Weather Report

Hazy conditions will prevail in Lucknow on Monday as the temperature will remain at 33°C. Hazy conditions suggest that the winter season is slowly taking its shape, especially in North India.