NZ vs IND 2022, Auckland ODI: Eye on WC 2023, India start 50 over auditions under temporary captain Dhawan

Exactly 11 months are left for ICC World Cup 2023 in India, and the New Zealand ODI series starting on Friday in Auckland will give the team an initial idea about some of the middle-order slots and also the bowling arsenal in the Men in Blue's armoury.

The Indian cricket team, which has taken a lot of heat for its antiquated strategy in T20Is, is anticipated to turn a new leaf in a different format when it faces New Zealand in a three-match ODI series, which will serve as the beginning of the team's World Cup preparations.

Back in 2020 in New Zealand, India experienced a nightmare when Virat Kohli's team was blanked 0-3 in one of the most lopsided series with subpar bowling.

Five senior players — captain Rohit Sharma, talisman Virat Kohli, a favourite of the team management KL Rahul, pace stalwart Jasprit Bumrah, and No. 1 ODI all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja — aren't playing in this series, so management can only guess roughly which way the team will go.

All of these superstars will now play a lot of one-day international cricket, beginning with the Bangladesh series, and the team composition will change drastically once they all return as scheduled.

The challenges of T20Is are similar to those facing Indian coach Rahul Dravid, but for the time being, VVS Laxman must also walk a tightrope in terms of this series.

Dhawan has scored around 1000 runs in ODIs over the past two years, and he will be close to 38 by the time of the World Cup in 2019. He only plays this international format. His appearances have been more irregular as T20 has taken precedence.

To put things in perspective, Kohli and Rohit have each played one-third as many ODIs as Dhawan did since they prioritised Tests and T20Is due to their commitments to the World Test Championship and consecutive T20 World Cups.

Shubman Gill has demonstrated his skill as an ODI opener in the twelve matches he has played so far, averaging 57 plus and with a strike rate of 100 plus. However, even in this format, Dhawan started Powerplays slowly before picking up the tempo.

The team's ideology will be crucial, along with the choice of whether to keep the Delhi southpaw for the following season even with Rohit, Rahul, and Gill present. Despite his issues with the short ball, Shreyas Iyer has been one of India's most reliable ODI batsmen. Rahul has occasionally started batting further down the order in ODIs.

Suryakumar Yadav, who is in the form of his life, can't be dropped from the middle order if he is fit to play. Sanju Samson, the phenomenal talent from Kerala, with his wide range of strokes, can't be ignored for a long time either, and Deepak Hooda brings his all-around skills to the table.

Bowling attack for 3 ODIs

Fast bowlers' recuperation time will be crucial because there are three 50-over games in the next five days. Due to the fact that both provide solid batting options further down the order, Deepak Chahar is anticipated to start and will probably be joined by the seasoned Shardul Thakur.

Arshdeep Singh is probably the third choice, but he has constantly been playing, so there may be a chance to consider Kuldeep Sen or Umran Malik.

The flip side is short ground. There is every chance that their pace could become a disadvantage. Washington Sundar is also likely to be in the playing XI, and due to the short dimensions of Eden Park ground, with its awkward angles, Dhawan might prefer an extra pacer instead of an extra spinner.

The core of New Zealand for the series is largely the same as for the T20s. The host team's assault appears to be dangerous on paper, with swing bowler Tim Southee, tearaway quicks Adam Milne, Lockie Ferguson, Matt Henry, and spinner Mitchell Santner in its ranks.

Add to it all-rounders Daryl Mitchell and Jimmy Neesham, who are more than decent with the capability of bowling full 10 overs by themselves. The attack wears an even more menacing look.

Squads:

India: Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Shahbaz Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Deepak Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Sen, Umran Malik.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (captain), Finn Allen, Devin Conway, Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Adam Milne, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Lockie Ferguson.

Match Starts: 7 am IST.

(With inputs from PTI)