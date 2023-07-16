Not Asia Cup 2023, but Jasprit Bumrah could make comeback from injury for THIS series

Reports suggest Jasprit Bumrah's potential inclusion in the Indian team for the tour of Ireland, following his progress at the National Cricket Academy, raising hopes for his earlier return.

Jasprit Bumrah's absence from the Indian national team has had a significant impact over the past year, especially in crucial events like the Asia Cup 2022, T20 World Cup, and the World Test Championship. Many believe that his presence could have altered India's campaigns in a positive way. While this year's Asia Cup was seen as a possible comeback event for the talented pacer, recent reports suggest that he might make a return to the national team sooner than expected.

According to a report in the Indian Express, Bumrah could be included in the Indian team for the tour of Ireland. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to send a second-string Indian team to Ireland, and Bumrah's notable progress at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru has raised hopes for his potential participation in the series scheduled for August.

Last month, a PTI report mentioned that Bumrah had begun bowling at the NCA and might soon play a few practice matches. However, experts and former strength and conditioning coach of Team India, Ramji Srinivasan, emphasized the importance of handling his return with care and caution.

Ramji Srinivasan warned against rushing Bumrah's comeback and suggested a gradual approach. While practice matches at the NCA will help him adapt to match demands, Ramji advised having Bumrah participate in actual domestic matches before considering his return to top-level cricket. The priority is to ensure his full recovery and match fitness before he takes the field again.

"He should not be hurried. Playing practice matches at the NCA is a good step as it will help tune his body to the demands of a match. But he should be made to play in some actual (domestic) matches before bringing him to top level cricket," Ramji had said.