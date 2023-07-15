Misbah-ul-Haq pushes for bilateral cricket matches to boost India-Pakistan sporting relations

Former Pakistan captain Misbah-ul-Haq has voiced his opinion that the current circumstances present an opportune moment for Pakistan's cricket team to visit India.

Misbah expressed his belief that it would be unjust to the people if Pakistan does not travel to India for the World Cup. He highlighted the positive experiences he has had playing in India, emphasizing the motivation gained from the pressure and enthusiastic crowds. Misbah stated that the conditions in India are favourable for Pakistan. He further argued that not sending the Pakistani team to the ODI World Cup in India would deprive the people of witnessing the highly anticipated rivalry on the grandest platform.

"When there can be contact between the two countries in other sports, why not in cricket," Misbah said at a function in Karachi. "Why link cricket with political relations? It is unfair to deprive people of a chance to see their teams play against each other.

"It is great injustice to the fans who follow Pakistan and Indian cricket a lot."

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has recently informed the International Cricket Council (ICC) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) that the participation of the national team in the upcoming World Cup, scheduled for October-November this year, is contingent upon receiving government clearance. This precaution is due to the strained relations between the two countries.

In light of the geopolitical tensions, India has declined to play their Asia Cup matches in Pakistan. Following months of speculation, the Asian Cricket Council (ACC) has announced a hybrid model for the event. It will feature four games in Pakistan and nine games in Sri Lanka (a neutral venue) from August 31 to September 17.

Misbah believes that it is the right time for Pakistan to visit India, and he also suggests that the Indian team should reciprocate by playing matches in Pakistan.

"Certainly, Pakistan should be playing in the World Cup even in India," he said. "The many times I have played in India, we have enjoyed the pressure and crowds there because it gives you motivation and conditions in India suit us. Our team has the capability to do well in Indian conditions."

Misbah also advised the players to just focus on the cricket and winning the World Cup.

"What is happening outside their sphere, they should not think about it," he said. "The key to doing well in the World Cup in India is to get the playing XIs right at particular venues and against particular opposition."

In a media round-table held on Friday, ICC chair Greg Barclay confidently stated that all ten participating teams will be present for the World Cup, commencing on October 5 and concluding on November 19. Barclay emphasised that based on the participation agreement, it is expected that all teams will attend all the events. He saw no indications to suggest otherwise regarding the teams' participation in the World Cup later this year.

Shahid Afridi, a former teammate of Misbah-ul-Haq, shared a similar sentiment, expressing his belief that Pakistan should indeed travel to India for the World Cup.

"There is pressure but the fun is also [playing under] that pressure," he said. "People are saying we should not go to India and boycott [the World Cup] but I am totally against that. Pakistan should go to India and win the World Cup."