Ashes 2023: Alex Carey unapologetic about controversial stumping of Jonny Bairstow at Lord's

Australia wicketkeeper Alex Carey stands firm on his decision to stump Jonny Bairstow at Lord's during the second Ashes Test, despite the controversy it sparked. Carey revealed that he himself has been a victim of similar dismissals in the past and has no regrets about his actions. During Day 4 of the match, Bairstow ventured out of his crease after ducking a bouncer from Cameron Green, assuming the ball was dead. However, an alert Carey made a direct hit, resulting in the stumping of the batsman. Many pundits criticized the dismissal, citing concerns about the spirit of the game.

Also read: Ashes 2023: MCC Members involved in long room incident could potentially face 'Lifetime Ban'

Carey shared his perspective on the matter ahead of the fourth Ashes Test in Manchester. He recalled his early cricket days when he was dismissed in a similar manner and received advice from his captain to keep his foot behind the line next time.

"I've definitely been out to that a few times, and I've tried to do it (to batters) in the past as well," Carey said in Manchester ahead of the fourth Ashes Test.

"My first A-grade game in South Australia, I was out that way. And when I walked off, I was pretty disappointed. (My) captain came up to me, and he said, 'You'll remember to keep your foot behind the line next time'."

Despite the controversy, Australia emerged victorious in the match. However, the team faced booing from the English crowd and received abuses from some MCC (Marylebone Cricket Club) members in the Lord's Long Room.

Carey acknowledged the different opinions surrounding the incident and respected everyone's views on the spirit of cricket. He even mentioned that he heard a few chants from the crowd while batting and tried to make light of the situation by altering the words.

"We got some pretty instant feedback. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and I absolutely respect that. And then everyone's entitled to their opinion on the spirit of cricket as well," Carey said.

"There's a few chants that I was actually humming along to while I was batting, just trying to change the words a little bit."

The Australian wicketkeeper explained that Bairstow's dismissal was a well-calculated move by the team, as they had observed his tendency to leave the crease before the ball was considered dead.

Also read: Ashes 2023: Ben Stokes' childhood connection: drawing 'Dragon Ball Z' characters to ease anxiety

"Obviously his first movement was pretty much out of his crease, so instinctively I grabbed the ball, threw the stumps down and the rest is history, as they say," he said.

"He's a fantastic player, and obviously a big wicket in that match. As soon as I got it, I threw it straightaway. And then I guess once the bails come off, it's up to the third umpire to deem it out or not out," he added.

England currently leads the five-Test Ashes series 2-1, and the fourth match is scheduled to commence on July 1.