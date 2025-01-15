No rushing back for Jasprit Bumrah! Indian pacer advised bed rest ahead of Champions Trophy 2025

Due to Jasprit Bumrah’s injury setback, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee delayed the squad announcement for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025. 

First Published Jan 15, 2025, 6:25 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 15, 2025, 6:25 PM IST

An injury concern looms over Jasprit Bumrah as the Indian pacer has been advised bed rest after the scans revealed swelling on his back. Bumrah suffered a back spasm during the Sydney Test and immediately rushed to the hospital for the scans. Due to the back injury, the 31-year-old didn’t come out to bowl in the second innings which proved costly for Team India. 

Due to Jasprit Bumrah’s injury setback, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) selection committee delayed the squad announcement for the ODI series against England and the Champions Trophy 2025. The ODI-leg of the white-ball series against England is crucial in preparation for the marquee event and Bumrah’s presence is pivotal for India’s bowling attack. 

As per the report by Times Of India (TOI), Jasprit Bumrah has returned home in Ahmedabad after a gruelling Test tour of Australia and has been advised bed rest. India’s pace spearhead has been asked to report at Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru for rehabilitation and recovery process. However, the check-in date has not yet been revealed. 

“Bumrah could go to the CoE next week but right now there is no fixed date yet. He has been advised bed rest at home to help the muscles recover and the swelling to subside. Once that is done, future course of action will be ascertained," the BCCI source told TOI. 

The report further added that the BCCI selection committee is not willing to rush Jasprit Bumrah to competitive cricket in order to avoid any further aggravation of his back injury, which has been troubling over the last few years. However, there is no clarity yet on the severity of Bumrah's back issue and if the condition is severe than just swelling, then the recovery could be longer, which will be a big setback for Team India. 

As per the recent report, it is unlikely that Jasprit Bumrah would be picked for the ODI series against England. However, the BCCI selectors will probably add him in the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy 2025 while monitoring the recovery progress to determine whether he will be fully fit for the 50-over tournament. 

Jasprit Bumrah was the stand performer throughout the Border-Gavaskar Trophy claiming record-breaking 32 wickets, including three-wicket hauls, at an outstanding average of 13.06 and an economy rate of 2.76 in nine innings.  Given his sensational performance with the ball, the pacer was awarded Player of the series despite India losing the series 1-3 to Australia. 

The BCCI selection committee is expected to announce the ODI squad for the England series and the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy on Sunday, January 19. Team India will begin their Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh on February 20 at Dubai International Stadium. 

