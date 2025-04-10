UPI users, don't miss this: Top ways to earn from PhonePe, Google Pay

Business
UPI apps like Google Pay, PhonePe, Paytm, Amazon Pay offer rewards and cashback from time to time. You can get cashback up to ₹100 by referring friends.
You can also earn money from UPI through rewards. Cashback rewards or scratch cards are also available on bill payments, mobile recharges and loan EMIs.
Apps like Roz Dhan offer rewards for reading articles and watching videos. Earn profit directly in UPI by selling products on Meesho.
If you are good at content writing, designing, coding or any other skill, you can work on sites like Fiverr, Upwork, Freelancer and get paid via UPI.
Meesho, Groww, CRED, Upstox, Zerodha, Paytm Money platforms offer profits ranging from ₹50 to ₹500 in exchange for referrals.
If you sell something like food, art, clothes or any other product, you can create your own WhatsApp Shop or Instagram Store and receive money directly from the UPI QR code.
Use only verified apps and offers. Do not share OTP or PIN with anyone. Use only UPI apps approved by RBI or NPCI.
Saudi Arabia Gold Rate on April 9: 24k 8 gm gold rate RISES by SAR 24
Qatar Gold Rate on April 9: Price of 22k, 24k gold surges again; Check
UAE Gold Rate on April 9: Rate of 22k 8 gm gold RISES by AED 44
Akums drugs to Nippon Life: Top 10 gainers today in the stock market