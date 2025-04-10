Salah's transfer twist: Liverpool star to snub Saudi millions?

Read Full Gallery

Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk are close to signing new Liverpool deals amid Saudi and Real Madrid interest in other key players.

Salah nears Liverpool contract extension

Mohamed Salah is edging closer to signing a new two-year deal with Liverpool, potentially bringing an end to ongoing speculation over his Anfield future. Reports indicate the Egyptian forward is now closer than ever to committing his short-term future to the Reds, despite persistent interest from Saudi Arabia. Salah, 32, has been a long-standing target of the Saudi Pro League, with Al Ittihad having launched a 150 million-pound bid in August 2023. While Liverpool rejected that approach, the Saudis remain keen and explored another move ahead of this summer, when his current contract is set to expire.

Contract offer on the table for months

Liverpool have had a contract offer available for some time, but negotiations with Salah’s representative, Ramy Abbas, have been ongoing. It is understood that Salah was holding out for improved terms, with Fenway Sports Group (FSG) typically hesitant to offer extensions to players in their 30s. However, fan pressure and Salah’s form this season—32 goals and 22 assists—have shifted the dynamic. Salah hinted in November that this could be his last season at Liverpool, calling himself "more out than in," a move viewed by many as strategic pressure on the club’s hierarchy. Now, a two-year extension appears imminent, although nothing has been officially signed. The forward is also expected to skip Egypt’s June international camp to rest his body after a long season, a decision seen as further evidence of his intent to remain at Anfield.

Van Dijk also set to commit future

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk is also expected to sign a new two-year contract. The Dutchman, who turns 34 in July, has publicly suggested progress is being made, telling fans during a Cadbury’s Q&A that a resolution was near. Despite interest from abroad, Van Dijk’s contract situation is considered one of the more straightforward cases. Talks are ongoing, and the club is optimistic of finalising the deal soon.

Uncertainty around other key players

While Salah and Van Dijk’s extensions take priority, uncertainty still looms over other key players. Ibrahima Konate: Talks have begun with the French centre-back, whose contract runs until the end of next season. Real Madrid are reportedly monitoring his situation closely, though a new deal is not believed to be close. Trent Alexander-Arnold: Perhaps the biggest concern for Liverpool fans is the potential departure of Trent Alexander-Arnold. Real Madrid are confident they will sign the right back on a free transfer this summer. While no agreement has been signed, reports from December suggest a deal is edging closer. Alexander-Arnold is currently recovering from an ankle injury and is expected to return to full fitness within a month. Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz: Both forwards have attracted global attention. Saudi clubs approached Liverpool for Nunez in January, but the Reds refused to sell mid-season. Diaz also remains a player of interest for clubs around the world.

Klopp to return for charity event

Former Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp is set to return to Merseyside next month for a charity gala at Liverpool Cathedral, supporting the club’s foundation. The event is scheduled for Friday, May 23—just two days before Liverpool are expected to lift the Premier League trophy at home to Crystal Palace. There is no confirmation yet on whether Klopp will be present at Anfield for the title celebrations, but new manager Arne Slot is reportedly keen to welcome him back with open arms.

