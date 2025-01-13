‘Cannot compare one generation with another’: Kapil Dev opines on Jasprit Bumrah’s workload during BGT

Jasprit Bumrah was a stand performer throughout the series, with 32 wickets, including three fifers, at an outstanding average of 13.06 and an economy rate of 2.76 in nine innings.

Former India captain and all-rounder Kapil Dev gave his verdict on pacer Jasprit Bumrah’s workload during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Bumrah is currently nursing a swelling on his back, which sustained during the Sydney Test of the recently five-match Test series against Australia, where India failed to defend the BGT title after 10 years with 1-3 defeat.

Bumrah was a stand performer throughout the series, with 32 wickets, including three fifers, at an outstanding average of 13.06 and an economy rate of 2.76 in nine innings. He was awarded Player of the Series for his brilliant bowling performance in the BGT. The ace pacer bowled continuously in nine innings and lacked enough from another experienced pacer Mohammed Shami, who had a mediocre series with 20 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah’s back issue has reignited workload management as a topic of discussion, with cricket pundits highlighting the need to balance his playing time in order to avoid recurring back issues, which has been troubling him over the last few years. Speaking at the press conference hosted by the Professional Golf Tour of India, Kapil Dev was asked about Bumrah’s workload during the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

The 1983 World Cup-winning captain gave a blunt reply, stating that there is no need to compare him with Jasprit Bumrah. He added that comparison between players from different generations is pointless and unfair.

“Do not compare. You just cannot compare one generation with the other. For instance, our generation did not use to score 300 runs, but nowadays, such scores are easier. But it was not the case in our times." Kapil told the media.

Jasprit Bumrah bowled 151.2 overs in nine innings of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Kapil Dev, on the other hand, rolled his sleeves for 284 overs and emerged as the highest wicket-taker for India with 25 wickets in the 1991-92 five-match Test series against Australia. During the same Test tour of Australia, Dev scripted history to become the first Indian bowler to take 400 wickets in the format.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah’s back injury has been a serious cause of concern for BCCI selectors as the squad selection for the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025 has been put on hold. The ace pacer has been asked to report at National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru for recovery and rehabilitation. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will closely monitor Bumrah’s progress and his availability for the ODI leg of the white-ball series against England.

The BCCI selection committee is expected to announce the ODI squad for the England series and the preliminary squad for the Champions Trophy on Sunday, January 19. India can make changes to their squad before February 12 if Bumrah becomes unavailable for the 50-over tournament, slated to take place on February 19.

