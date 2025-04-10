user
user icon

RR's Sanju Samson fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against GT

Sanju Samson fined Rs 24 lakh for Rajasthan Royals' second slow over-rate offence during IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans.

RR's Sanju Samson fined Rs 24 lakh for slow over-rate against GT
Sunita Iyer
Sunita Iyer
Published: Apr 10, 2025, 9:30 AM IST

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has been slapped with a hefty fine of Rs 24 lakh after his side was found guilty of maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL 2025 match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Gujarat Titans convincingly won the contest by 58 runs. Batting first, the hosts posted 217/6. In reply, RR were bundled out for 159 in 19.2 overs, falling short of the target by a considerable margin.

In an official statement released on Thursday, the IPL confirmed the fine imposed on Samson under the league’s Code of Conduct.

Also read: IPL 2025: Samson laments missed chances after RR fall to GT

Second Offence of the Season

"Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 23 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad," the IPL said in a statement.

"As this was his team's second offence of the season under Article 2.22 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Samson was fined INR 24 lakhs.

"The rest of the members of the playing XI, including the Impact Player, will be fined either INR six lakhs or 25 per cent of their respective match fees, whichever is lesser," it added.

GT on Top, RR Slips to Seventh

The defeat further pushed Rajasthan Royals down the points table. While Gujarat Titans lead the standings with four wins in five matches, RR are languishing at seventh place, managing just two victories in five outings.

