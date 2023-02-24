Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    NZ vs ENG: Harry Brook's century-scoring spree edges him closer to Sunil Gavaskar and Don Bradman

    NZ vs ENG 2022-23: England is on the run in the Tests, as it has put its feet forward in the second Wellington Test against New Zealand. While Harry Brook scored his fourth century in nine innings, he has come close to Sunil Gavaskar and Don Bradman.

    New Zealand vs England, NZ vs ENG 2022-23, Wellington/3rd Test: Harry Brook century-scoring spree edges him closer to Sunil Gavaskar and Don Bradman-ayh
    Author
    Ayush Gupta
    First Published Feb 24, 2023, 4:07 PM IST

    It has been a glorious run for England of late in Test cricket ever since Ben Stokes took up the leadership role of the side, and it finds itself very unfortunate to have missed out on the 2021-23 ICC World Test Championship Final berth, considering its ferocious form of late. It has managed to put its feet ahead on Day 1 of the second Test against New Zealand at Basin Reserve in Wellington, scoring 315/3, with middle-order batter Harry Brook grabbing all the attention with his unbeaten 184 and looks on course to slam his maiden Test 200.

    While Brook's fourth Test ton arrived in just nine innings, he has amassed 800-plus Test runs. He has become the fastest Kiwi player to do so in his first six Tests, besides being third on the list globally after Sunil Gavaskar (912) and Sir Don Bradman (862), as he looks set to surpass the legendary Australian at least.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins opts out due to family emergency; Steven Smith to lead Australia

    Meanwhile, speaking on his innings, Brook acknowledged that the pitch wasn't the easiest to bat, framing, "I think so. The position of the game makes that decision, to be honest. The ones in Pakistan were amazing and good fun, but they were all very flat pitches. Today wasn't a flat pitch. It's a good cricket wicket, but not a flat pitch where you can smack it everywhere. I've done that, but it's a pretty good pitch."

    However, when asked about his incredible numbers, he voiced, "I'm sure it'll come down very quickly. His onus is clearly on staying grounded despite the tumbling records and even putting forward a strong case for a fourth Player-of-the-Match award in a row. I've just said now, actually, good times at the minute, but just around the corner, there might be bad times, so you've got to enjoy these moments and cash in as much as I can."

    ALSO READ: 'BOWLER IS NOT THE VILLAIN HERE' - MCC RE-ASSERTS ITS STANCE ON RUNNING OUT NON-STRIKER FOR BACKING UP

    "One of the things I've tried to work on over the last few years is staying as level-headed as possible. There could be a bad moment from the corner, and anything could happen, so enjoy the good moments. But, we've still got four days left to play, and hopefully, I can be a vital part of it tomorrow," concluded Brook, reports ESPNCrcinfo.

    Last Updated Feb 24, 2023, 4:07 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bowler is not the villain here - MCC re-asserts its stance on running out non-striker for backing up mankading-ayh

    'Bowler is not the villain here' - MCC re-asserts its stance on running out non-striker for backing up

    IND vs AUS: Harmanpreet Kaur 52 goes in vain as relentless Australia knocks India out of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023, twitter disheartened-ayh

    Harmanpreet Kaur's 52 goes in vain as relentless Australia knocks India out of ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023

    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy: I am playing till 2024 - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot-ayh

    'I'm playing till 2024' - David Warner vows to continue playing limited-overs if snubbed of Test spot

    IPL 2023: CAPTIAN MARKEAM - Supporters split on Aiden Markram being announced as new SunRisers Hyderabad SRH captain-ayh

    IPL 2023: 'CAPTAIN MARKEAM' - Supporters split on Aiden Markram being announced as new SRH skipper

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: Kapil Dev launches scathing attack on 'overweight' Indian captain Rohit Sharma snt

    'Shame': Kapil Dev launches scathing attack on 'overweight' Indian captain Rohit Sharma

    Recent Stories

    No elections for Congress Working Committee; President Mallikarjun Kharge to hand-pick members AJR

    No elections for Congress Working Committee; President Mallikarjun Kharge to hand-pick members

    football UEFA Europa League, UEL 2022-23: Massimiliano Allegri allured as Angel di Maria hat-trick against Nantes sends Juventus into pre-quarters-ayh

    UEL: 'He is a world champion' - Allegri allured as Di Maria's hat-trick sends Juventus into pre-quarters

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster' vma

    Kamaal R Khan reviews Akshay Kumar's Selfiee calls it, 'a disaster'

    Gujarat Budget 2023: FM Kanu Desai announces Rs 550 crore for reconstruction of Morbi bridge post collapse AJR

    Gujarat Budget 2023: FM Kanu Desai announces Rs 550 crore for reconstruction of Morbi bridge post collapse

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more RBA

    Bigg Boss Malayalam 5: Mohanlal shares some exciting updates about contestants, date and more

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon