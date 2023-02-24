IND vs AUS 2022-23, 3rd Test: Pat Cummins opts out due to family emergency; Steven Smith to lead Australia

IND vs AUS 2022-23: Australia will be without the services of skipper Pat Cummins in the third Indore Test, who is back in Australia due to a family emergency. Meanwhile, Steven Smith would be leading the side in his absence.

Image credit: Getty

Australian Test captain Pat Cummins has decided to give the third Test versus India, a miss due to a family emergency. In his absence, vice-captain Steven Smith will lead the side, starting March 1 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. Cummins had flown back home after Australia's defeat in the second Test by six wickets inside three days last week in Delhi. As per cricket.com.au, "The family emergency that saw Pat Cummins dash back to Australia after the second Test sees the fast bowler remain at home for next week's third match." The Aussie captain's mother "is ill and in palliative care", reports suggest. It was anticipated that Cummins would return and rejoin the Australian squad before the third Test. However, he might also miss the fourth and final Test in Ahmedabad on March 9.

Image credit: PTI

In the meantime, it would be Smith's third instance of leading Australia in Tests since being reinstated as the deputy in 2021 after Cummins took over the reins from Tim Paine. Smith had flown to Dubai with his wife Dani following the second Test and rejoined the Aussie side in Delhi on Thursday evening. The Australian team continues to train at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and departs for Indore on Sunday.

Image credit: Getty

Cameron Green healthy to play Indore Test

In an injury boost for Australia, all-rounder Cameron Green, whose scarcity due to a fractured finger poorly hurt the side's balance in the opening couple of Tests, is healthy and could get a go to play the third Test in Indore. Green's recovery would offer Australia a second seam-bowling choice, as Cummins happened to be the solitary speedster in Delhi.

Image credit: Getty