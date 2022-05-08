Mother's Day 2022: From Indian cricketers to IPL teams - heartfelt wishes pour in for incredible moms

On Sunday, Indian cricket stars took to Twitter to extend greetings on the occasion of Mother's Day.

Mother's love is the purest form of love and to celebrate her unconditional love, the second Sunday of May every year is celebrated as Mother's Day. On this love-filled occasion this year, several celebrities took to social media to express their love and gratitude towards their moms. Amongst them include batting legend Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and several Indian Premier League (IPL) teams.

Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to share an adorable photograph of his mother with their cat. “We may have a thousand worries in the world, but our mother’s main worry will still remain whether we’ve had food on time. Such is a mother’s love! Here’s my Aai with our adopted cat. They share a special bond - he has his meals only when Aai is having hers," the batting legend captioned the image.

Former Indian captain and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) star Virat Kohli also extended wishes to mothers worldwide. "A lot of love and happiness to all mother’s (sic). Your strength is unmatched and here’s wishing you a very Happy Mother’s Day," the batting star wrote.

RCB too joined their former skipper in wishing 'super moms' on this occasion. "Our first teacher. Our first chef. Our first caretaker. Our first friend. One woman, countless roles. ♾ Wishing all the Super Moms out there a very Happy Mother’s Day. 🤩❤️," the IPL franchise, which plays SunRisers Hyderabad on Sunday, tweeted.

In a video posted on Twitter, SRH skipper Kane Williamson, Glenn Phillips, Shashank Singh and Umran Malik too shared special messages for all moms. Here's a look at the video:

Other Indian cricketers and IPL franchises too posted special messages on Mother's Day.