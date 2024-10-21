Mohammed Shami declares himself 'pain-free', insists on proving fitness ahead of Australia tour

Mohammed Shami is eager to prove his fitness in domestic cricket ahead of India's upcoming tour of Australia, emphasizing the importance of readiness and experience for the team's pace attack.

Veteran Indian pacer Mohammed Shami announced on Monday that he is now pain-free but emphasized the need to demonstrate his fitness in domestic cricket by participating in at least "one or two" matches to strengthen his case for selection for the upcoming marquee tour of Australia next month.

Shami, who has been sidelined since the ODI World Cup final last November, showcased his full bowling intensity during net sessions following India's opening Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Sunday. This comes shortly after captain Rohit Sharma disclosed that Shami had been experiencing swelling in his knees, which has hampered his rehabilitation from an ankle injury incurred last year.

Also read: MS Dhoni yet to confirm availability for IPL 2025, CSK CEO remains hopeful ahead of retention deadline

"I am very happy with how I bowled yesterday. I was bowling from half run-up before that because I didn't want to take too much load. But yesterday, I decided to go full tilt, and I bowled at a 100 per cent," the 34-year-old told reporters on the sidelines of an event organised by Eugenix Hair Sciences.

"The result was good. I am 100 per cent pain-free. Everyone has been wondering for a long time about whether I will make it for the Australia series but it is still some time away," he added.

India is anticipated to depart for Australia two weeks ahead of the series opener in Perth, which starts on November 22. This timeline gives Shami a narrow window to participate in two Ranji matches for Bengal.

Bengal is set to play against Kerala at home starting October 26, followed by an away match against Karnataka in Bengaluru on November 6. The question now is whether Shami will be ready for Bengal's upcoming game.

"I don't know if I can play the next match. But the day I feel I can bowl 20 to 30 overs, doctors give me the clearance, I will go. I want to spend maximum time on ground before Australia series. I don't want that I clear fitness here in India and something happens there (in Australia). I want to be totally sure about my fitness before going there," said Shami.

India would welcome Shami's presence on the bouncy pitches in Australia; however, Rohit has already expressed concerns about taking an "undercooked" Shami on the tour.

Having made significant contributions during the 2018 tour of Australia, Shami understands his importance to the team's overall strategy.

"If I get fit, we will need to have the same package that we had on the last two tours. I might not be there but, if you see what happened in 2020, everyone was injured and still we won. The only thing on my mind is to ensure that I am fit and how strong I can be for the Australia series. I can see what kind of attack we need in Australia," he further said.

Shami was sidelined for over a year due to a knee injury he sustained during the 2015 ODI World Cup. Now, at 34, he finds himself in a similar situation, but he believes that injuries ultimately make a player stronger.

"2015 also I was away for that long. Injury teaches you to fight against yourself, you have to keep frustration at bay, focus on fitness and game. It is difficult to get back on track after an injury. Injuries teach you patience and add purity to your game. After your comeback the main thing is if you can maintain your fitness. Yes rhythm is important but your skills won't leave you. You need to fight for regaining fitness," said Shami, who has taken 229 wickets in 64 Tests and 195 wickets in 101 ODIs.

During his recovery from the ankle injury, India successfully ended their ICC trophy drought in the Caribbean. Given that Shami was the standout bowler for India in last year's ODI World Cup on home soil, did he miss being part of the victorious T20 World Cup squad?

"It depends on luck as well. I feel one should not be disappointed as you gave your best for the country. You can't fight your luck. If you get injured there is nothing you can do about it," the pacer said.

Also read: New Zealand mirror Rohit Sharm's iconic celebration after clinching Women's T20 WC title, set Internet abuzz

India has already begun grooming the next generation of pacers, even though seasoned bowlers like Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj still have plenty of cricket ahead of them. When asked about his thoughts on this transition, Shami offered a single piece of advice for the upcoming fast bowlers.

"It is a circle and will keep going on. Whether it is Mayank Yadav, Akash Deep Mukesh Kumar, Harshit Rana, I would only advise them to talk at length with the seniors in the nets, that teaches you a lot. Last 8 to 10 years, we have bowled as a unit. Before that, we never had 140 plus pacers playing at the same time. From those to the ones on the bench also bowl at 145kmph. So opponents don't get to relax and that creates fear. We all have different skills and that is what we have shown at home and overseas conditions," he noted.

"The conditions suit us. All our fast bowlers are different type and if we get bounce it only makes us better. Batters need to score a bit, rest we will manage (laughs)," Shami said in conclusion when asked if India can win third series in a row in Australia.

Latest Videos