New Zealand mirror Rohit Sharm's iconic celebration after clinching Women's T20 WC title, set Internet abuzz

In a moment that ignited a wave of reactions across social media, the New Zealand White Ferns mirrored the famous celebration of Indian captain Rohit Sharma after clinching their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday. The historic match took place on October 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where New Zealand triumphed over South Africa by 32 runs, marking a significant achievement for the team.

The day began with excitement as the White Ferns entered the final under pressure, facing South Africa, who had their sights set on a title after finishing as runners-up in the previous edition. New Zealand, however, demonstrated their resilience and tactical brilliance, posting a commendable total of 158 runs for five wickets after being put to bat first. Amelia Kerr was the standout performer, scoring 43 runs off 38 balls, while Brooke Halliday contributed a vital 38 runs from 28 deliveries. This formidable score proved crucial in the final, as it set a challenging target for the South African side.

In response, South Africa, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, started strong but faltered under the pressure exerted by the New Zealand bowlers. Wolvaardt managed to score 33 runs, but her dismissal in the 10th over marked a turning point for the team. The South African innings collapsed to 126 runs for nine wickets, thanks in large part to Kerr’s remarkable bowling performance, where she took three wickets for just 24 runs in her four overs.

As the final overs unfolded and victory loomed, the New Zealand players could hardly contain their excitement. In a scene reminiscent of Rohit Sharma's iconic post-match celebration after India’s thrilling win earlier in the T20 World Cup, the White Ferns sprawled on the ground in sheer ecstasy, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. Rohit had earlier showcased his joy by lying on the ground at Kensington Oval after leading India to victory over South Africa in a nail-biting final in June 2024. His emotional display had resonated with cricket enthusiasts, and the White Ferns’ imitation became a viral sensation across social media platforms.

An ICC poster of the White Ferns celebrating their victory in a manner strikingly similar to Rohit's iconic moment quickly spread across the internet, delighting fans and drawing comparisons between the two historic achievements. The scene of players basking in their hard-earned glory has ignited discussions about the power of cricket to unite nations and inspire athletes across genders and formats.

As the celebrations continued, New Zealand cricket celebrated not just the victory but also the end of a long wait. This championship marked the White Ferns' first T20 World Cup title and followed a challenging period, having faced 10 consecutive losses leading into the tournament. Their triumph is a testament to their resilience and growth as a formidable cricketing unit, displaying a powerful blend of strategic batting and exemplary bowling.

With this monumental win, New Zealand cricket has etched its name in the annals of history, celebrating alongside their male counterparts, who just weeks earlier, had secured the men's T20 World Cup title. The echoes of Rohit Sharma's iconic celebration now resonate in the hearts of the White Ferns, as they bask in the glory of their hard-fought victory, setting the internet abuzz with their joyous replication of a moment that has become emblematic of triumph in cricket.

"New Zealand is learning from the best, Rohit Sharma effect is everywhere," wrote one fan on X.

Another added, "The relief that comes after a sense of achievement. Peace."

A third fan noted, "Hitman, the trend setter."

Here's a look at some of the reactions to the New Zealand White Ferns imitating Rohit Sharm's iconic T20 World Cup celebration:

