Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    New Zealand mirror Rohit Sharm's iconic celebration after clinching Women's T20 WC title, set Internet abuzz

    In a moment that ignited a wave of reactions across social media, the New Zealand White Ferns mirrored the famous celebration of Indian captain Rohit Sharma after clinching their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday.

    New Zealand mirror Rohit Sharm's iconic celebration after clinching Women's T20 WC title, set Internet abuzz snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Oct 21, 2024, 1:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 21, 2024, 1:04 PM IST

    In a moment that ignited a wave of reactions across social media, the New Zealand White Ferns mirrored the famous celebration of Indian captain Rohit Sharma after clinching their first ICC Women's T20 World Cup title on Sunday. The historic match took place on October 20 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, where New Zealand triumphed over South Africa by 32 runs, marking a significant achievement for the team.

    The day began with excitement as the White Ferns entered the final under pressure, facing South Africa, who had their sights set on a title after finishing as runners-up in the previous edition. New Zealand, however, demonstrated their resilience and tactical brilliance, posting a commendable total of 158 runs for five wickets after being put to bat first. Amelia Kerr was the standout performer, scoring 43 runs off 38 balls, while Brooke Halliday contributed a vital 38 runs from 28 deliveries. This formidable score proved crucial in the final, as it set a challenging target for the South African side.

    In response, South Africa, captained by Laura Wolvaardt, started strong but faltered under the pressure exerted by the New Zealand bowlers. Wolvaardt managed to score 33 runs, but her dismissal in the 10th over marked a turning point for the team. The South African innings collapsed to 126 runs for nine wickets, thanks in large part to Kerr’s remarkable bowling performance, where she took three wickets for just 24 runs in her four overs.

    Also read: New Zealand win maiden Women's T20 World Cup: Total prize money and how much each player will get revealed

    As the final overs unfolded and victory loomed, the New Zealand players could hardly contain their excitement. In a scene reminiscent of Rohit Sharma's iconic post-match celebration after India’s thrilling win earlier in the T20 World Cup, the White Ferns sprawled on the ground in sheer ecstasy, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide. Rohit had earlier showcased his joy by lying on the ground at Kensington Oval after leading India to victory over South Africa in a nail-biting final in June 2024. His emotional display had resonated with cricket enthusiasts, and the White Ferns’ imitation became a viral sensation across social media platforms.

    An ICC poster of the White Ferns celebrating their victory in a manner strikingly similar to Rohit's iconic moment quickly spread across the internet, delighting fans and drawing comparisons between the two historic achievements. The scene of players basking in their hard-earned glory has ignited discussions about the power of cricket to unite nations and inspire athletes across genders and formats.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by ICC (@icc)

    As the celebrations continued, New Zealand cricket celebrated not just the victory but also the end of a long wait. This championship marked the White Ferns' first T20 World Cup title and followed a challenging period, having faced 10 consecutive losses leading into the tournament. Their triumph is a testament to their resilience and growth as a formidable cricketing unit, displaying a powerful blend of strategic batting and exemplary bowling.

    With this monumental win, New Zealand cricket has etched its name in the annals of history, celebrating alongside their male counterparts, who just weeks earlier, had secured the men's T20 World Cup title. The echoes of Rohit Sharma's iconic celebration now resonate in the hearts of the White Ferns, as they bask in the glory of their hard-fought victory, setting the internet abuzz with their joyous replication of a moment that has become emblematic of triumph in cricket.

    "New Zealand is learning from the best, Rohit Sharma effect is everywhere," wrote one fan on X.

    Another added, "The relief that comes after a sense of achievement. Peace."

    A third fan noted, "Hitman, the trend setter."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions to the New Zealand White Ferns imitating Rohit Sharm's iconic T20 World Cup celebration:

    For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    New Zealand win maiden Women's T20 World Cup: Total prize money and how much each player will get revealed snt

    New Zealand win maiden Women's T20 World Cup: Total prize money and how much each player will get revealed

    cricket Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match heading towards draw due to rain scr

    Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match heading towards draw

    cricket Kerala vs Karnataka Ranji Trophy Match Day 3 Delayed Due to Rain scr

    Kerala vs Karnataka: Ranji Trophy match Day 3 delayed due to rain

    cricket New Zealand Defeats India by Eight Wickets in First Test scr

    IND vs NZ, 1st Test: New Zealand beat India by eight wickets

    cricket Women's T20 World Cup Final South Africa vs New Zealand Clash for Title scr

    South Africa vs New Zealand: Women's T20 World Cup final preview

    Recent Stories

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali RBA

    Mumbai to Kolkata-7 places in India to enjoy Diwali

    Easy Sofa Cushion Cleaning Tips at Home

    Tips and tricks to clean Sofa Cushions at home

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check anr

    Diwali 2024: Lucky Gemstones to buy based on Zodiac Signs on Dhanteras; Check

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference RTM

    Good fat vs Bad fat: How to spot the difference

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and dont's for displaying maa Laxmi's image NTI

    Diwali 2024: Essential dos and don'ts for displaying maa Laxmi’s image

    Recent Videos

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

    Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon