MS Dhoni yet to confirm availability for IPL 2025, CSK CEO remains hopeful ahead of retention deadline

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) legend MS Dhoni has yet to confirm his participation in the upcoming 2025 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL), according to the franchise’s CEO, Kasi Viswanathan. While Dhoni's future with the team remains undecided, Viswanathan expressed optimism that the iconic former captain would continue to play for CSK.

"We have still no confirmation from him, though we would like him to continue playing for us," Viswanathan told ESPNcricinfo. "Hope he will confirm before 31st [October]."

The October 31 deadline holds significant importance for all ten IPL franchises, as they are required to submit their list of retained players ahead of the 2025 IPL mega auction. This year, Dhoni qualifies for retention as an uncapped player, thanks to a revived IPL rule. According to this rule, a player who has retired from international cricket for at least five years can be considered uncapped, even if they have played in prior seasons.

Dhoni, who last represented India at the 2019 ODI World Cup before announcing his international retirement in August 2020, fits this criterion. Since then, he has only played in the IPL, where he has continued to have a significant impact for CSK. In the 2024 season, after stepping down as captain in favor of Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dhoni scored 161 runs at an impressive strike rate of 220, serving as a reliable finisher for the team.

Retaining Dhoni as an uncapped player could provide CSK with a financial advantage. If Dhoni is retained under this category, the franchise would only lose Rs 4 crore from their Rs 120 crore auction purse, a minimal deduction considering his vast experience and leadership skills. This flexibility could prove critical for CSK as they look to build a balanced squad for the next season.

For the 2025 season, IPL franchises are permitted to retain up to six players, with a maximum of five capped internationals. The retention of these players will result in mandatory deductions from each team's auction purse. The IPL has established fixed minimum amounts for retained players: Rs 18 crore for the first, Rs 14 crore for the second, Rs 11 crore for the third, Rs 18 crore for the fourth, and Rs 14 crore for the fifth. However, teams have the liberty to offer higher salaries to their retained players.

As an example, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is reportedly planning to retain South African wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen for Rs 23 crore, Australian pacer Pat Cummins for Rs 18 crore, and Indian all-rounder Abhishek Sharma for Rs 14 crore, surpassing the base deductions set by the IPL.

While Dhoni’s official confirmation remains pending, CSK fans and management remain hopeful that he will continue to be a part of the team. Dhoni’s leadership, combined with his on-field expertise and calm under pressure, has been instrumental in CSK's success, including their four IPL titles under his captaincy. Should he confirm his availability before the October 31 deadline, CSK’s decision to retain him as an uncapped player could bolster their auction strategy and strengthen their bid for another championship in 2025.

For now, all eyes remain on Dhoni’s decision, which could have a significant impact not only on CSK’s strategy but also on the IPL landscape as a whole.

