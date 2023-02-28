Meme fest explodes after injured Bumrah ruled out of IPL 2023; Mumbai Indians' fans heartbroken

It's yet to be ascertained if seasoned pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, would require back surgery.

Struggling to shake off his injury woes, Jasprit Bumrah has been ruled out of the Indian Premier League (IPL) for failing to recover from his back injury fully and is unlikely to make a comeback in the next six months, a BCCI source told PTI on Tuesday.

It's yet to be ascertained if the seasoned pacer, who also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia last year, would require back surgery.

Also read: Rishabh Pant reveals life-changing realisation after horror car crash; vows to be back soon

"Bumrah has been ruled out of the IPL as he will take another six months to come back. Even then, he might or might not make a comeback. The 50-over World Cup is the target, but that is also not guaranteed," the BCCI source said.

The development means that Bumrah is also set to miss the World Test Championship final (if India qualifies), which starts on June 7 at The Oval.

Bumrah was initially named in India's T20 World Cup squad. The IPL is starting on March 31, and Bumrah has been the lead pacer for Mumbai Indians for many seasons now. The ODI World Cup is scheduled for October-November in India.

The 29-year-old Bumrah has played only five Tests, five ODIs and as many T20Is in 2022, apart from IPL games for Mumbai Indians. Bumrah, who has a slinging action, puts a lot of pressure on his back during loading.

Former West Indies pace bowling great Michael Holding had assessed that Bumrah was always a candidate for back injuries. Last year, he was ruled out of the Asia Cup due to a back injury. He was rushed back into the squad for the T20I series against Australia at home before the T20 World Cup, and he has not played cricket since then.

Also read: IND vs AUS Exclusive: Gill's mentor Yograj Singh highlights why replacing Rahul doesn't solve the real problem

A meme fest exploded on Twitter in the wake of this recent development, while Mumbai Indians' fans were left heartbroken. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

(With inputs from PTI)