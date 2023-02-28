Rishabh Pant reveals life-changing realisation after horror car crash; vows to be back soon

Star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant, who survived a terrible car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway last December, has spoken out for the first time since the horrific incident.

Two months after surviving a horrific car crash on the Delhi-Dehradun highway, star Indian cricketer Rishabh Pant on Tuesday spoke out for the first time since the shocking incident. In the early hours of December 30 last year, the wicketkeeper-batter's car crashed into a divider and toppled multiple times before catching fire. The player managed to escape with the help of residents moments before his vehicle exploded, sending shockwaves among cricket fans worldwide.

Speaking for the first time after the life-threatening accident, Pant has provided an encouraging update on his health while also outlining that he has now adopted a new perspective. The Indian wicket-keeper batsman claimed to have a fresh outlook and appreciate the little things in life.

"I am much better now and making some good progress with my recovery. Hopefully, with the grace of God, and the support of the medical team, I will be fully fit very soon. It is hard for me to say if everything around me has become more positive or even negative," Pant told news agency IANS.

"However, I've gained a fresh perspective on how I view my life now. Something I value today is enjoying my life to the fullest and this includes the smallest of things that we ignore in our daily routine. Everyone today is hustling and working extremely hard to achieve something special, but we've forgotten to enjoy the little things which give us joy every single day," Pant added.

"Especially after my accident, I've found happiness in even being able to brush my teeth every day as well as something like sitting under the sun. While trying to achieve our goals, it seems like we've taken the regular things in life for granted. My biggest realisation and message would be that feeling blessed every day is also a blessing, and that's the mindset I've adopted since my setback and being able to enjoy every moment which comes my way is a takeaway I have for myself," Pant continued.

Pant acknowledged that he misses playing cricket. The Delhi Capitals (DC) captain disclosed that he attends up to three physical therapy sessions daily to return as soon as possible.

"I try to follow my daily routine as per schedule. I wake up in the morning and then I undergo my first physiotherapy session of the day with my physiotherapist. Post that, I take some rest and time to refresh myself for the second session. I start my second session soon after, and train according to how much pain I can endure, especially after a tough first session," the star Indian cricketer revealed.

"To end the day, I have a third session of physiotherapy in the evening, however I do have my daily fruits and fluids in between them. I also try to sit under the sun for some time, and this process will continue until I'm able to walk properly again," Pant continued.

Pant thanked the supporters and well-wishers for their encouragement and assured them that he would soon return to the pitch and cheer up the crowds again.

"I'm glad and extremely grateful that I have so many well-wishers around me and people who always want the best for me. However, my message to my fans would be to keep supporting the Indian team and Delhi Capitals. Keep sending your love, and I'll be back soon to make everyone happy again," Pant concluded.

The 25-year-old has already missed ongoing India vs Australia four-match Test series and will not play the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023.