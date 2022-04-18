Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Made a big embarrassment of myself - McCullum on his 158 IPL 2008 knock for KKR

    Brendon McCullum slammed an unbeaten 158 in his IPL 2008 opening match for Kolkata Knight Riders. However, he was a bit embarrassed initially. Here's why.

    Author
    Team Newsable
    Mumbai, First Published Apr 18, 2022, 7:19 PM IST

    In case one remembers, the Indian Premier League (IPL) started in 2008. The opening match was held between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). KKR's Brendon McCullum made the headline in the game, slamming a record unbeaten 158. However, the New Zealand opener was embarrassed.

    It took just 73 balls for McCullum to score 158, as KKR went on to win the match comfortably by 140 runs. Recently, he travelled down the memory lane and recalled some of his good memories from the tournament, along with KKR batting coach David Hussey. However, the KKR head coach admitted that he does not have many happy memories in the IPL.

    "Look, I don't have too many memories, to be honest. It's a bit blurry, but I remember getting the opportunity to bat with you, Sourav and Ricky throughout that innings. I remember being on zero off eight balls to start. My mind was ticking by thinking, 'really made a big embarrassment of myself here'. Then, it was a little bit of fate, and things were written under the stars, with a little bit of fighting and luck on my way with swinging here and there. Thankfully, it came off good," he said by KKR.

    "No one who supported the IPL, cricket in general, realised how big this tournament was going to become, and I think we found out that night what it means to the people who followed cricket here in India and all around the world. It was nice to play a small hand in that," added McCullum.

    McCullum happens to be the only centurion from KKR in IPl to date. KKR faces the champion of IPL 2008, Rajasthan Royals (RR), on Monday, and McCullum wants KKR to make the day special on the 15th anniversary of his special knock. "Well, we need to work on that second hundred because I am their batting coach. Hopefully, we will see the second, third or fourth hundred at some stage throughout the season in quick time," McCullum concluded.

    Last Updated Apr 18, 2022, 7:19 PM IST
