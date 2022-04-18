Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    IPL 2022: Delhi Capitals' overseas player returns with negative RT-PCR test

    First Published Apr 18, 2022, 6:33 PM IST

    Delhi Capitals suffered a COVID scare in its camp on Monday morning. However, the overseas player suspected of the infection has returned with a negative RT-PCR test.

    It is a sigh of relief for the Delhi Capitals (DC). The franchise received a shock on Monday morning when one of its overseas players tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rapid Antigen Test. However, after undergoing a couple of RT-PCR tests, he has returned negative, as DC's 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) stint remains safe.

    Yet, according to ESPNCricinfo, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is unwilling to be satisfied. It has demanded that the results be cross-checked and verified before DC resumes its regular duties. The franchise was scheduled to travel to Pune on Monday ahead of its IPL 2022 match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday, while the COVID situation forced the entire team to enter into quarantine.

    FOLLOW ALL IPL 2022 UPDATES HERE

    The player has not been named yet, but he tested positive on Saturday after DC's game against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), which he featured in, as DC lost by 16 runs. He happened to be the third person in the franchise to be infected. On Friday, team physio Patrick Farhart tested positive, while the team masseur later tested positive.

    Meanwhile, the entire DC squad underwent RT-PCR tests on Monday, the results of which are awaited. The IPL Governing Council is yet to take a call on whether to allow DC to travel to Pune after the test results arrive. After the RCB match, teams were involved in maintaining social distancing and not mingling, while they were also barred from doing the post-game handshakes.

    ALSO READ: IPL 2022 - SUNIL NARINE PICKS AN INDIAN LEGEND WHO CAN PLAY HIS SPIN

    As per the current IPL rules, a positive person will have to isolate for seven days. The person can re-enter the bubble only upon consecutive negative RT-PCR tests taken 24 hours apart. If a team has multiple COVID cases, a team can take the field with 12 players, including seven Indians and a substitute.

