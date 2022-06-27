Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kevin Pietersen turns 42: Here are 5 memorable moments of the great English switch-hitter

    Kevin Pietersen was a standout batter in a Golden Generation for England. Here are five memorable moments from his career.

    Kevin Pietersen turns 42: Here are 5 memorable moments from the great English switch-hitters career-krn
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Delhi, First Published Jun 27, 2022, 4:26 PM IST

    Kevin Pietersen is one of the greatest all-format in English cricket history. While he successfully led England on numerous occasions, his batting drew widespread recognition due to his classic switch-hitting abilities, and he was dubbed the best player of the stroke. From contributing to famous Ashes series wins to helping England lift their first world cup, here's looking at five of KP's most memorable moments from his cricket career:

    First international century against South Africa with a hostile crowd
    After making his debut in 2004 against Zimbabwe, where he fared well, KP was selected for England's tour to South Africa in February 2005. With South Africa being Pietersen's birth country, he heard chants of 'Traitor' and a lot of swearing. Despite that, in only his fifth innings, Pietersen would smash his first ODI century against South Africa, as he scored 108 runs off just 96 balls and would win Man of the Match for his performance.

    ALSO READ: After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings

    Ashes leading scorer in first Test series
    Pietersen's Test debut came in July 2005 in the much-awaited Ashes series. Despite England being considered the underdogs by many, the England team was able to pull off its first Ashes series win in 18 years. 25-year-old Pietersen was a key reason for England's success, as he had the most runs in the series. Pietersen scored 473 runs in the series, including an Ashes-sealing 158 in the second innings of the fifth and final Test match.

    2 switch-hits vs New Zealand
    In a 2008 ODI, in which he'd score an unbeaten 110, Pietersen made headlines as he hit New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris for two switch-hit sixes in the same game. When unconventional shots were not used often, KP can be seen as a pioneer and innovator with his knack for attempting and executing shots, like the switch-hit.

    ALSO READ: Ashes 2021-22 - Kevin Pietersen has an exciting suggestion for domestic tournaments following England's debacle

    Man of the series in England's 2010 ICC T20 World Cup win
    Pietersen helped England win their first-ever World Cup in any format, as he put in a Man of the Series-worthy performance in the 2010 T20 World Cup. Pietersen was the leading run-scorer in the World Cup with 248 runs, including an unbeaten 73 against defending champion Pakistan, a quickfire 53 against South Africa, and scores of 42 and 47 in England's semi-final and final wins, respectively. 

    Double Century in Historic Away Ashes Win
    Kevin Pietersen scored a marvellous Man of the Match-worthy 227 to help England take the lead in the 2010-11 Ashes in Australia. England would eventually win the Ashes series, making it their first away Ashes series win in 24 years.

    Last Updated Jun 27, 2022, 4:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya backs Umran Malik to fire with old ball-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya backs Umran Malik to fire with old ball

    India vs Ireland, IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to owl, Umran Malik makes his debut-ayh

    IND vs IRE 2022, 1st T20I: Hardik Pandya opts to bowl, Umran Malik makes his debut

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: MP Madhya Pradesh creates history, trounces Mumbai to win maiden title-ayh

    Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Final: MP creates history, trounces Mumbai to win maiden title

    India Tour Of England 2022 Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

    Rohit Sharma battles COVID-19 days ahead of Birmingham Test

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli snt

    India vs Ireland T20I: Hardik Pandya relishes captaincy, says learnt lot from Dhoni and Kohli

    Recent Stories

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board postpones class 12th results; not to be announced today - adt

    PSEB 12th Result 2022: Punjab Board postpones class 12th results; not to be announced today

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India soon From fast charging to amazing camera know expected specs gcw

    OnePlus Nord 2T 5G to launch in India soon; From fast charging to amazing camera, know expected specs

    Watch: Lion cub attempts to roar, viral video steals netizen's hearts - gps

    Watch: Lion cub attempts to roar, viral video steals netizen's hearts

    Apple mixed reality headset likely to have M2 chip which supports MacBook Air MacBook Pro gcw

    Apple mixed reality headset likely to have M2 chip which supports MacBook Air, Pro

    Senas Sanjay Raut gets summoned by Enforcement Directorate; he calls it a 'plot' against him - adt

    Sena's Sanjay Raut gets summoned by Enforcement Directorate; he calls it a 'plot' against him

    Recent Videos

    Gujarat ex-dgp arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Gujarat ex-DGP's arrest strengthens CBI's ISRO conspiracy probe

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Asianet News Samvad with Naukri.com founder Sanjeev Bikhchandani

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon