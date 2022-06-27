Kevin Pietersen turns 42: Here are 5 memorable moments of the great English switch-hitter

Kevin Pietersen is one of the greatest all-format in English cricket history. While he successfully led England on numerous occasions, his batting drew widespread recognition due to his classic switch-hitting abilities, and he was dubbed the best player of the stroke. From contributing to famous Ashes series wins to helping England lift their first world cup, here's looking at five of KP's most memorable moments from his cricket career:

First international century against South Africa with a hostile crowd

After making his debut in 2004 against Zimbabwe, where he fared well, KP was selected for England's tour to South Africa in February 2005. With South Africa being Pietersen's birth country, he heard chants of 'Traitor' and a lot of swearing. Despite that, in only his fifth innings, Pietersen would smash his first ODI century against South Africa, as he scored 108 runs off just 96 balls and would win Man of the Match for his performance.

Ashes leading scorer in first Test series

Pietersen's Test debut came in July 2005 in the much-awaited Ashes series. Despite England being considered the underdogs by many, the England team was able to pull off its first Ashes series win in 18 years. 25-year-old Pietersen was a key reason for England's success, as he had the most runs in the series. Pietersen scored 473 runs in the series, including an Ashes-sealing 158 in the second innings of the fifth and final Test match.

2 switch-hits vs New Zealand

In a 2008 ODI, in which he'd score an unbeaten 110, Pietersen made headlines as he hit New Zealand all-rounder Scott Styris for two switch-hit sixes in the same game. When unconventional shots were not used often, KP can be seen as a pioneer and innovator with his knack for attempting and executing shots, like the switch-hit.

Man of the series in England's 2010 ICC T20 World Cup win

Pietersen helped England win their first-ever World Cup in any format, as he put in a Man of the Series-worthy performance in the 2010 T20 World Cup. Pietersen was the leading run-scorer in the World Cup with 248 runs, including an unbeaten 73 against defending champion Pakistan, a quickfire 53 against South Africa, and scores of 42 and 47 in England's semi-final and final wins, respectively.

Double Century in Historic Away Ashes Win

Kevin Pietersen scored a marvellous Man of the Match-worthy 227 to help England take the lead in the 2010-11 Ashes in Australia. England would eventually win the Ashes series, making it their first away Ashes series win in 24 years.