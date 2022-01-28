  • Facebook
    After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings

    Narendra Modi had greeted Chris Gayle and Jony Rhodes on India’s Republic Day. Kevin Pietersen has also turned out to be another foreigner on Modi’s list, as he has thanked the PM.

    After Chris Gayle and Jonty Rhodes, now Kevin Pietersen thanks PM Narendra Modi for Republic Day greetings-ayh
    Team Newsable
    Surrey, First Published Jan 28, 2022, 1:13 PM IST
    On Wednesday, India’s 72nd Republic Day, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi sent out greetings to a few overseas sportspersons for being an ambassador for the nation and their contributions. Windies opener Chris Gayle and former South Africa cricketer Jonty Rhodes happened to be the ones. Now, even former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen is on that list.

    Pietersen took to his Twitter to acknowledge the Republic Day greetings sent to him by Modi and thanked him. “Dear Mr @narendramodi, thanks for the incredibly kind words in your letter to me. Ever since stepping foot in India in 2003, I’ve grown more in love with your country on every visit. I was recently asked, ‘what do you most like about India’ & my answer was easy - THE PEOPLE,” he wrote.

    “Happy Republic Day to all Indians for a couple days ago. A proud country & a powerhouse globally! I look forward to meeting you in person soon to thank you for how India is a global leader in protecting its wildlife! My best wishes! 🙏🏽” Pietersen further added in the thread as he shared the picture of the greetings letter Modi sent to him.

    ALSO READ: Narendra Modi writes to Chris Gayle, Jonty Rhodes on Republic Day; celebrates "profound connection" with India

    Earlier, Gayle, too, had acknowledged and thanked Modi on the same. “I would like to congratulate India on their 73rd Republic Day. I woke up to a personal message from Prime Minister Modi reaffirming my close personal ties with him and to the people of India. Congratulations from the Universe Boss and nuff (sic) love,” he had noted.

    Meanwhile, Jonty reacted by penning, “Thank you, Narendra Modi Ji, for the very kind words. I have indeed grown so much as an individual on every visit to India. My whole family celebrates RepublicDay with all of India, honouring the importance of a Constitution that protects the rights of the Indian people JaiHind.”

