Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: Suresh Raina to Yuvraj Singh - Indian cricket fraternity sends out wishes

It is a special day for India, celebrating the patriotic Kargil Vijay Diwas on Tuesday. The day marks when the Indian Armed Forces conquered Pakistan on July 26, 1999, at the Kargil border and reclaimed its territory forcibly occupied by Pakistan Army. On this day, the Indians renew their dignity and courage to the Indian soldiers, as they fought with all their lives in Operation Vijay and emerged victorious. At the same time, some of our warriors were even martyred in the process. As for this day, the celebration was also justified by the Indian cricketers, sending out wishes on Twitter and celebrating the occasion.

Former Indian off-spinner Harbhajan Singh tweeted, “Salute to our young brothers who gave martyrdom for the country. The country will always be grateful to you! Kargil Vijay Diwas 23 years. Alive. Jai Hind.” As for the same, former Indian batter, Suresh Raina's tweet read, “This day marks 23 years of India’s victory in the Kargil War. We will forever be grateful for all the gallant efforts of the real and brave heroes who sacrificed themselves to protect our great nation. Jai Hind #KargilVijayDiwas.”

Former Indian swashbuckling batter Yuvraj Singh was also among the wishers who wrote, “Paying my tributes to the courageous martyrs of the Kargil war who selflessly protected our motherland. We will always be indebted to our armed forces. Jai Hind.” On the other hand, fellow former Indian Gautam Gambhir authored, “Where it is difficult for us to even breathe, they won a WAR! Salute to the bravest of the brave! #KargilVijayDiwas.”