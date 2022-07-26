Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    On the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us remember and salute the gallant warriors who fought against all odds and secured India's victory on the peaks of Kargil.

    Jul 26, 2022, 11:31 AM IST

    India is today honouring the supreme sacrifice of 527 Indian soldiers and over 1300 others who were injured while defending the country's honour and integrity that had been threatened by our hostile neighbour, Pakistan. On the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us salute the gallant warriors who fought valiantly against all odds and secured India's victory on the peaks of Kargil.

    Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

     

    Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive: Guardians of the Line of Control

    Also Read: Kargil War Hero, Captain Akhilesh Saxena, Recounts His Days During Operation Vijay

    Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: PM Modi salutes 'brave sons of the country

    Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas: BJP reminds Congress how it did not celebrate war victory till 2009

    Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 5 facts you need to know about the Indo-Pak war

    Recent Videos

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company

    India at 75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders snt

    India@75: Abbakka Chautha, the first Indian queen who fought against colonial invaders

    India at 75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader snt

    India@75: Inspiring story of Haipou Jadonang Malangmei, the legendary Naga leader

    India at 75: Backward castes who fought for Independence snt

    India@75: Backward castes who fought for Independence

    Video Top Stories

    Vikram Rona trailer Kiccha Sudeepa Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on Ra Ra Rakkamma drb
    Entertainment

    Vikrant Rona: Kiccha Sudeepa, Jacqueline Fernandez sizzle together as they shake a leg on 'Ra Ra Rakkamma'

    There should not be another Nambi Narayanan R Madhavan on Rocketry The Nambi Effect drb
    Entertainment

    'There should not be another Nambi Narayanan': R Madhavan on 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect'

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps
    Entertainment

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video - gps
    Entertainment

    Heropanti 2 actor Tiger Shroff mobbed by fans outside Gaiety Galaxy; watch video

    KGF Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things-ycb
    India News

    KGF: Chapter 2 release: Black tickets to garlanding Yash's cutout to police lathis, fans do crazy things

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps
    Entertainment

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seeks blessing of Lord Manjunatha ycb
    Entertainment

    KGF Chapter 2: Yash visits Dharmasthala, seek blessings of Lord Manjunatha

    Must See

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Story of how India gave Pakistan a bloody nose
    Defence

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

    Kargil Vijay Diwas: Honouring India's bravehearts
    Defence

    Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

    India at 75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company
    Videos

    India@75: Polygars, the greatest challenge to East India Company