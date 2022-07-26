Kargil Vijay Diwas: How India gave Pakistan a bloody nose

On the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us remember and salute the gallant warriors who fought against all odds and secured India's victory on the peaks of Kargil.

India is today honouring the supreme sacrifice of 527 Indian soldiers and over 1300 others who were injured while defending the country's honour and integrity that had been threatened by our hostile neighbour, Pakistan. On the occasion of the 23rd Kargil Vijay Diwas, let us salute the gallant warriors who fought valiantly against all odds and secured India's victory on the peaks of Kargil.

Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas Special: Honouring India's bravehearts

Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive: Guardians of the Line of Control

Also Read: Kargil War Hero, Captain Akhilesh Saxena, Recounts His Days During Operation Vijay

Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: PM Modi salutes 'brave sons of the country

Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas: BJP reminds Congress how it did not celebrate war victory till 2009

Also Read: Kargil Vijay Diwas 2022: 5 facts you need to know about the Indo-Pak war