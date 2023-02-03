Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Joginder Sharma, India's ICC T20 World Cup 2007 hero, retires from professional cricket; Twitter hails him

    Joginder Sharma has announced his retirement from professional cricket. He was India's hero during its title triumph in the 2007 ICC T20 World Cup in South Africa. Meanwhile, Twitter has hailed his career.

    Joginder Sharma, India ICC T20 World Cup 2007 hero, retires from professional cricket; Twitter hails him-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 3, 2023, 3:21 PM IST

    On Friday, former Indian medium-pacer Joginder Sharma, who bowled the monumental match-winning final over in the ICC T20 World Cup 2007's final clash versus arch-rival Pakistan, announced his retirement from professional cricket. The 39-year-old had represented India in four One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and as many Twenty20 International (T20Is) between 2004 and 2007, scalping five wickets. He also featured in domestic cricket for Haryana. Meanwhile, Twitter was all praise for him and his consequential cricketing career.

    "My journey from 2002-2017 has been the most wonderful years of my life, for it was an honour representing India at the highest level of the sport. To all my teammates, coaches, mentors and support staff: It has been an absolute privilege to have played with you all, and I thank you all for helping turn my dream into reality," he said in a message on Twitter.

    ALSO READ: IND vs AUS - Who is Mahesh Pithiya, 'Ashwin's duplicate' roped in by Australia ahead of Tests against India?

    Passed the ball by ten-skipper MS Dhoni in the last over of the maiden T20WC final, the unrefined Joginder bowled India to success, scripting one of the most iconic instants in the sport's history. Pakistan was well on course for a famous victory, with Misbah-ul-Haq reducing the equation to six runs from the final four deliveries.

    But, Misbah mistimed a scoop shot, with S Sreesanth completing an uncomplicated catch at short fine-leg, helping India to steal the trophy. However, the final was Joginder's last outing with Team India. He played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) before joining the police service. He served as the Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) and was on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.

    ALSO READ: 'VIRAT KOHLI HAS TO TRY AND BE A LITTLE MORE AGGRESSIVE AGAINST SPIN' - IRFAN PATHAN

    Sharma most recently played in the Legends Cricket League (LLC) last September. He also expressed that he would explore new prospects in the sport. "I am excited to announce that I will be exploring new opportunities in the world of cricket & the business side of it, where I will continue to participate in the sport that I love and challenge myself in a new and different environment. I believe this is the next step in my journey as a cricketer, and I look forward to this new chapter in my life," he concluded.

    (With inputs from PTI)

    Last Updated Feb 3, 2023, 3:21 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23: Who is Mahesh Pithiya, Ravichandran Ashwin duplicate roped in by Australia ahead of Tests against India?-ayh

    IND vs AUS: Who is Mahesh Pithiya, 'Ashwin's duplicate' roped in by Australia ahead of Tests against India?

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: If India produces fair Indian wickets; Australia would win - Ian Healy-ayh

    IND vs AUS 2022-23: 'If India produces fair Indian wickets; Australia would win' - Ian Healy

    Virat Kohli impressed with Shubman Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara' snt

    Kohli impressed with Gill's record-breaking innings against NZ; sends message to India's new 'sitara'

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Fiery India bamboozles past New Zealand to win series 2-1, shubman gill, hardik pandya, supporters amused-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 3rd T20I: Fiery India races past New Zealand to win series 2-1, supporters amused

    Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI felicitates ICC Womens U-19 T20 World Cup-winning Indian cricket team; netizens applaud-ayh

    Sachin Tendulkar, BCCI felicitate ICC Women's U-19 T20 World Cup-winning Indian team; netizens applaud

    Recent Stories

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding CONFIRMED: Couple to marry on February 6 in Jaisalmer RBA

    Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani wedding CONFIRMED: Couple to marry on February 6 in Jaisalmer

    football Revealed: What Messi and Mbappe discussed after Argentina beat France to win Qatar World Cup 2022 snt

    Revealed: What Messi and Mbappe discussed after Argentina beat France to win World Cup 2022

    Tripura Election 2023: CPI-M releases manifesto; promises to restore old pension scheme, 2.5 lakh new jobs - adt

    Tripura Election 2023: CPI-M releases manifesto; promises to restore old pension scheme, 2.5 lakh new jobs

    An influencer's attempt to roast SRK celebrating Pathaan success backfired; check the viral tweets vma

    An influencer's attempt to roast SRK celebrating Pathaan success backfired; check the viral tweets

    Hindenburg row Assessing overall financial flexibility of Adani Group says Moodys gcw

    Hindenburg row: Assessing overall financial flexibility of Adani Group, says Moody's

    Recent Videos

    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Ahmedabad/3rd T20I: Do not mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play - Hardik Pandya-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 3rd T20I: 'Don't mind coming in and playing the role which MS Dhoni used to play' - Hardik Pandya

    Video Icon
    Jai Shri Ram chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    'Jai Shri Ram' chants echo in Ayodhya as revered Shaligram stones arrive

    Video Icon
    IND vs NZ 2022-23, Lucknow/2nd T20I: We realised that it would be a challenging wicket - Paras Mhambrey after India toiling win against New Zealand-ayh

    IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I: 'We realised that it would be a challenging wicket' - Mhambrey after India's toiling win

    Video Icon
    WATCH Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, mega wargames with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    WATCH: Glimpses of AMPHEX 2023, India's mega exercise with over 900 troops, amphibious ships and fighter jets

    Video Icon
    Surprised some India are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than Supreme Court: Kerala Governor

    Surprised people are attaching more importance to views of foreign documentary-maker than SC: Kerala Governor

    Video Icon