    Jay Shah reappointed as president of Asian Cricket Council for third consecutive time; sparks meme fest

    "I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust. We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport, with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy. The ACC is committed to nurturing cricket across Asia," Jay Shah stated after his re-election.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 1:34 PM IST

    Jay Shah, the secretary of the Indian Cricket Board (BCCI), was reappointed as the president of the Asian Cricket Council for a third consecutive term during the organization's annual general meeting in Bali on Wednesday. The extension of Shah's term was proposed by Sri Lanka Cricket president Shammi Silva for the second time and received unanimous support from all ACC members.

    Shah took over the presidency in January 2021, succeeding Nazmul Hassan, the President of the Bangladesh Cricket Board. Under Shah's leadership, the ACC successfully hosted the Asia Cup in T20 format in 2022 and in ODI format in 2023.

    "I am grateful to the ACC Board for their continued trust. We must remain committed to ensuring the all-round development of the sport with a special focus on regions where it is still in its infancy. The ACC is committed to nurturing cricket across Asia," Shah said in a release.

    "Under Shah's guidance, the ACC has been instrumental in unearthing and promoting new talent in cricketing powerhouses like Bangladesh, India, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka," Silva said.

    Pankaj Khimji, chairman of Oman Cricket and vice-president of the ACC, also extended congratulations on Shah's term.

    "Today, stakeholders see value in investing in tournaments that the ACC conducts, and I credit him for this major transformation, which will further fuel the growth of the game in the region," Khimji stated.

    Hassan welcomed Shah's reappointment, expressing confidence that cricket in Asia will thrive under his leadership. He highlighted the importance of collaboration with the ACC to advance this shared goal.

    Following this news several Indian cricket fans took to X, formerly Twitter, to express their views with several users posting memes in response to Jay Shah's reappointment as ACC president.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 1:59 PM IST
