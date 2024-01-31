Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Virat Kohli's brother rubbishes fake news surrounding their mother's health; says she's fit and fine

    On Wednesday, Virat Kohli's brother addressed fake news circulating about their mother's health on Instagram, following the star Indian cricketer's decision to withdraw from the first two Tests against England.

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 31, 2024, 12:37 PM IST

    In a recent Instagram post, Vikas Kohli, the brother of star Indian cricketer Virat Kohli, addressed and dismissed circulating fake news regarding their mother's health. Vikas clarified that their mother is in good health and urged both the public and the media to refrain from spreading misinformation without proper verification. The speculations arose when Virat Kohli opted out of the first two Tests against England due to undisclosed personal reasons. Amidst the absence, various theories emerged, including rumours suggesting concerns about his mother's health. However, Vikas Kohli's post served to quell these unfounded rumours and provide assurance regarding their mother's well-being.

    Also read: India wouldn't have lost Hyderabad Test against England if Kohli was captain, says Vaughan (WATCH)

    "Hello everyone. I have noticed that there is this fake news about our mom's health been circulating around. Let me clear that our mom is absolutely fit and fine. Also I would request everyone and also the media not to spread such news without proper information. Thanks everyone for your concern," wrote Vikas Kohli in an Instagram post on Wednesday.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by Vikas Kohli (@vk0681)

    Speculations over Virat and Vikas Kohli's mother being unwell sparked after a post attributed to an account named Waleed bin Abdul Az surfaced, claiming details about Saroj Kohli purportedly being admitted to CK Birla Hospital in Gurgaon in September 2023.

    Also read: Netflix's unique Virat Kohli tribute goes viral; 'select all squares with GOATs' gesture wins hearts

    According to the post, the family allegedly encouraged Virat Kohli to focus on the ODI World Cup 2023 at the time, as his mother was discharged from the hospital. However, the same source claimed that her condition has become serious again, necessitating Virat's presence by her side and sparking widespread speculation over his mother's health condition was the reason behind the cricketer's choice to opt out of the first two Tests against England.

    Virat Kohli's absence from crucial Test matches against England has undoubtedly stirred curiosity and concern among cricket enthusiasts. However, Vikas Kohli's statement serves as a reminder to exercise caution and refrain from spreading unverified information that can potentially harm individuals and their families.

    Last Updated Jan 31, 2024, 12:37 PM IST
