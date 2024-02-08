'Jai Shri Ram bolne main kya dikkat hai... 1000 baar bolo': Shami's pitch takes social media by storm (WATCH)

In a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said, "If Ram Mandir is being built, then what's the problem in saying Jai Shri Ram... say it 1000 times. If I want to say Allahu Akbar then I will say it 1000 times... what difference does it make?"

In a world fraught with religious tensions and divisive narratives, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's recent statement echoes like a beacon of harmony and understanding. Amid the backdrop of the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22nd, Shami's words resonate profoundly, urging for a spirit of acceptance and mutual respect across religious lines.

During an interview with News 18, Shami expressed a sentiment that transcends the confines of religious dogma and communal strife. He remarked, "In every religion you will come across 5 to 10 people who won't like the person from the opposite religion. I don't have any objection against it."

The crux of Shami's message lies in his assertion that religious expressions, such as saying "Jai Shri Ram" or "Allahu Akbar," should not be grounds for discord or animosity. He emphasizes the idea that such expressions are personal affirmations of faith, devoid of malice or hostility towards others.

"Like how the topic of Sajda came up... If Ram Mandir is being built, then what's the problem in saying Jai Shri Ram... say it 1000 times. If I want to say Allahu Akbar then I will say it 1000 times... what difference does it make?" Shami articulates, highlighting the insignificance of mere words in the face of genuine understanding and coexistence.

Shami's words stirred a social media storm, with several X users lauding the Indian pacer's stance. One user said, "Shami Bhai is a true gem," while most applauded his comment by simply stating, "Jai Shri Ram."

It's worth noting that during last year's ODI World Cup 2023, Shami's celebration following a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in India's group match was rocked by controversy. In a viral video, Shami was seen kneeling and touching the ground with both hands after dismissing Kasun Rajitha in the 13th over of Sri Lanka's innings to complete his 5-wicket haul, as his teammates gathered around him to cheer him on.

Some social media users back then suggested, upon observing Shami's celebration, that he may have intended to offer prayers on the field but refrained due to apprehensions of potential backlash. Interestingly, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan marked his century during a World Cup match against Sri Lanka by openly offering prayers on the field.

However, Shami has slammed trolls over 'baseless' rumours and said in December 2023 that he is a proud Indian and a proud Muslim and nobody would have stopped him from praying if he wanted to pray.

"If I wanted to pray, who could stop me? I won't stop anyone from praying. If I want to pray, I will pray. What's the problem in this? I will say it with pride that I am a Muslim. I will say it with pride that I am an Indian. What's the problem in that? If I have to ask permission to pray from someone, then why should I be in this country? Have I ever prayed after taking a 5-wicket haul before? I have taken many five-wicket hauls. You tell me where you have to pray, and I will go and pray there," Shami had said.