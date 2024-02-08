Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    'Jai Shri Ram bolne main kya dikkat hai... 1000 baar bolo': Shami's pitch takes social media by storm (WATCH)

    In a video that has gone viral on X, formerly Twitter, Indian pacer Mohammed Shami said, "If Ram Mandir is being built, then what's the problem in saying Jai Shri Ram... say it 1000 times. If I want to say Allahu Akbar then I will say it 1000 times... what difference does it make?"

    Jai Shri Ram bolne main kya dikkat hai 1000 baar bolo Mohammed Shami's pitch takes social media by storm (WATCH) snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 3:32 PM IST

    In a world fraught with religious tensions and divisive narratives, Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami's recent statement echoes like a beacon of harmony and understanding. Amid the backdrop of the historic inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 22nd, Shami's words resonate profoundly, urging for a spirit of acceptance and mutual respect across religious lines.

    During an interview with News 18, Shami expressed a sentiment that transcends the confines of religious dogma and communal strife. He remarked, "In every religion you will come across 5 to 10 people who won't like the person from the opposite religion. I don't have any objection against it."

    Also read: Nasser Hussain backs Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize private life; dubs his absence as blow for India

    The crux of Shami's message lies in his assertion that religious expressions, such as saying "Jai Shri Ram" or "Allahu Akbar," should not be grounds for discord or animosity. He emphasizes the idea that such expressions are personal affirmations of faith, devoid of malice or hostility towards others.

    "Like how the topic of Sajda came up... If Ram Mandir is being built, then what's the problem in saying Jai Shri Ram... say it 1000 times. If I want to say Allahu Akbar then I will say it 1000 times... what difference does it make?" Shami articulates, highlighting the insignificance of mere words in the face of genuine understanding and coexistence.

    Shami's words stirred a social media storm, with several X users lauding the Indian pacer's stance. One user said, "Shami Bhai is a true gem," while most applauded his comment by simply stating, "Jai Shri Ram."

    It's worth noting that during last year's ODI World Cup 2023, Shami's celebration following a five-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in India's group match was rocked by controversy. In a viral video, Shami was seen kneeling and touching the ground with both hands after dismissing Kasun Rajitha in the 13th over of Sri Lanka's innings to complete his 5-wicket haul, as his teammates gathered around him to cheer him on.

    Some social media users back then suggested, upon observing Shami's celebration, that he may have intended to offer prayers on the field but refrained due to apprehensions of potential backlash. Interestingly, Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan marked his century during a World Cup match against Sri Lanka by openly offering prayers on the field.

    Also read: Despite Dravid's 'play some cricket' plea, Ishan Kishan training with Pandya brothers raises eyebrows

    However, Shami has slammed trolls over 'baseless' rumours and said in December 2023 that he is a proud Indian and a proud Muslim and nobody would have stopped him from praying if he wanted to pray.

    "If I wanted to pray, who could stop me? I won't stop anyone from praying. If I want to pray, I will pray. What's the problem in this? I will say it with pride that I am a Muslim. I will say it with pride that I am an Indian. What's the problem in that? If I have to ask permission to pray from someone, then why should I be in this country? Have I ever prayed after taking a 5-wicket haul before? I have taken many five-wicket hauls. You tell me where you have to pray, and I will go and pray there," Shami had said.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 3:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    cricket IND vs ENG: Brendon McCullum's blunt response when asked about strategy to tackle Bumrah osf

    IND vs ENG: Brendon McCullum's blunt response when asked about strategy to tackle Bumrah

    cricket Gabba's fate hangs in balance: Olympic Committee explores alternatives amidst infrastructure review osf

    Gabba's fate hangs in balance: Olympic Committee explores alternatives amidst infrastructure review

    cricket Nasser Hussain backs Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize private life; dubs his absence as blow for India osf

    Nasser Hussain backs Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize private life; dubs his absence as blow for India

    cricket IND vs ENG: Pragyan Ojha asks Shreyas Iyer to go back and score runs in domestic cricket amid poor form osf

    IND vs ENG: Pragyan Ojha asks Shreyas Iyer to go back and score runs in domestic cricket amid poor form

    cricket Ishan Kishan training with Pandya brothers at Kiran More Academy raises questions osf

    Despite Dravid's 'play some cricket' plea, Ishan Kishan training with Pandya brothers raises eyebrows

    Recent Stories

    Naagin 7: Is Ankita Lokhande charging more than Tejasswi Prakash for Ekta Kapoor's popular show? Read details RBA

    'Naagin 7': Is Ankita Lokhande charging more than Tejasswi Prakash for Ekta Kapoor's popular show? Read detail

    Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty shares pictures of her beach vacation; looks happy in yellow ATG

    Bengali actress Mimi Chakraborty shares pictures of her beach vacation; looks happy in yellow

    Is Apple working on foldable iPhone iPad Mini gcw

    Is Apple working on foldable iPhone & iPad Mini?

    Bengaluru: Second-hand bike seller kills friend over allegedly helping wife with eloping, arrested vkp

    Bengaluru: Second-hand bike seller kills friend over allegedly helping wife with eloping, arrested

    BREAKING FM Nirmala Sitharaman to present 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' in Lok Sabha today snt

    BREAKING: FM Nirmala Sitharaman to table 'White Paper on the Indian Economy' in Lok Sabha today

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon