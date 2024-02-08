Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Nasser Hussain backs Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize private life; dubs his absence as blow for India

    Amidst speculation about Virat Kohli's continued absence from the India vs England Test series, Nasser Hussain shares insights on the potential impact on team India.

    Nasser Hussain backs Virat Kohli's decision to prioritize private life; dubs his absence as blow for India
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Feb 8, 2024, 12:21 PM IST

    For fans of Virat Kohli, it might be a while before witnessing the Indian cricket star back in action. Kohli, who opted out of the initial two Tests against England, is now expected to miss the upcoming matches in Rajkot and Ranchi, with uncertainty surrounding his participation in the Dharamsala game. Media reports confirm this, and with the BCCI delaying the announcement of the squad for the next Tests, the chances of Kohli's return diminish.

    Though Kohli briefly joined the team in Hyderabad before the 1st Test, he departed the same day following discussions with captain Rohit Sharma and the team management, as revealed by the BCCI. While the specific reasons for his absence remain unknown (ruled out for his mother's health by brother Vikas Kohli), it may be linked to his imminent second-time fatherhood, a revelation made by AB de Villiers.

    The potential absence of Kohli poses a significant setback, not only for India but for global cricket, according to Nasser Hussain. Kohli's presence adds intrigue to any series, and the prospect of him missing a high-stakes India vs England encounter diminishes its appeal.

    Hussain, while acknowledging that nothing is confirmed yet, views Kohli's possible absence as a blow to India and the ongoing series. He emphasizes the special nature of the series and the impact of Kohli, one of the greatest cricketers in history, being unavailable.

    Supporting Kohli's decision to prioritize family over cricket, Hussain suggests that, similar to 2022, Kohli might be considering a short break. Despite Kohli's exceptional fitness, Hussain recognizes the inevitability of wear and tear, considering the Indian captain has been playing since 2008.

    While India faces concerns with Kohli's absence, Hussain is optimistic about the return of KL Rahul, who missed the Visakhapatnam Test due to injury but has been performing well at the National Cricket Academy (NCA). Rahul's potential inclusion in Rajkot is seen as a solution to some of India's batting challenges, providing reassurance despite Kohli's temporary absence.

    Last Updated Feb 8, 2024, 12:41 PM IST
